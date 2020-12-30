UAlbany women’s hoops building offensive chemistry

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 12 games in six days… all on the road.

It was wild, according to UAlbany women’s basketball coach Colleen Mullen, but also a valuable learning experience.

The Great Danes went 2-4 over that stretch, including a 1-1 record in conference play. After a five day holiday break, they’re focused on themselves this week. They’ve had two practices, and much of the work has gone into developing their chemistry on offense.

Of course, that takes time. You can’t really rush it, which puts even more emphasis on their defense.

“We’ve been talking just about our identity as a team and really wanted to be defensive minded because if we can defend, we can pretty much compete with anybody we feel like,” Mullen said. “So really just focusing on continuing to get better with our defensive intensity and consistency on that end.”

With Vermont coming to town this weekend, Mullen said they’ll have their hands full defending ball screens, the 3-point line, and the Catamounts inside presence.

