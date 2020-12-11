Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany has cancelled its newly scheduled matchup with Saint Peter’s, originally set to tip off Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m.
St. Peter’s was originally scheduled to open MAAC play at Niagara before the Purple Eagles paused their team activities. They will instead open their conference season against Iona this weekend.
The possibility remains for the Great Danes to secure another opponent for Sunday in place of the Peacocks.
UAlbany women’s basketball vs. Saint Peter’s cancelled
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany has cancelled its newly scheduled matchup with Saint Peter’s, originally set to tip off Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m.