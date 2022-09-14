ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team has officially released its 2022-23 schedule.

“We have compiled a very competitive non-conference schedule, featuring three Power 5 schools and championship-level mid-major programs, that will best prepare us to face a talented America East conference,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “Having to play the majority of our non-conference games on the road and home games away from SEFCU Arena will provide additional obstacles this year. I am confident our veteran team will rise to the challenge. Playing on the road will provide our team with unique opportunities for growth and allow us more time to build relationships off the court. This will only strengthen our culture and help better prepare us to be playing our best basketball in March.”

The schedule consists of 11 non-conference games and one additional tournament in 2022. With three non-conference home games, the Great Danes will begin their conference season at home on December 29.

UAlbany will begin the season at home against Merrimack on November 11. This will mark the first game following the team’s return from the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Louisville. Additional non-conference home games will feature Colgate and Cornell.

November will feature four road trips. After competing at Siena for the Albany Cup on November 13, the Great Danes will head to Navy (11/16) and Canisius (11/30) with a trip to Nevada for the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament, starting November 25.

Their December schedule is highlighted with road trips to three different Power-5 schools – Boston College (12/10) and Syracuse (12/20) of the ACC and Ohio State (12/16) of the Big Ten.

America East action begins at the very end of 2022 when the team will host Vermont in the first of eight conference games to be played at home. The Great Danes will close the regular season on the road at NJIT after hosting Maine, the defending America East Regular-Season Champions, on February 18.

Note: With the redevelopment of SEFCU Arena already underway, the Great Danes are set to play their 2022-23 home games at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC). Information on season tickets will become available in the near future.

For the full 2022-23 schedule, see below. Times will be released at a later date.

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule

*home games in bold

^marks conference game

Nov. 11 Merrimack

Nov. 13 at Siena

Nov. 16 at Navy

Nov. 19 Colgate

Nov. 25-27 at UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament

Nov. 30 at Canisius

Dec. 3 Cornell

Dec. 6 at Dartmouth

Dec. 10 at Boston College

Dec. 14 at Stonehill

Dec. 16 at Ohio State

Dec. 20 at Syracuse

Dec. 29 Vermont^

Jan. 1 at New Hampshire^

Jan. 4 UMBC^

Jan. 7 at UMass Lowell^

Jan. 11 Bryant^

Jan. 14 NJIT^

Jan. 18 at Binghamton^

Jan. 25 New Hampshire^

Jan. 28 at Maine^

Feb. 1 UMass Lowell^

Feb. 4 at Vermont^

Feb. 8 at Bryant^

Feb. 11 Binghamton^

Feb. 15 at UMBC^

Feb. 18 Maine^

Feb. 25 at NJIT^

Mar. 1 America East Quarterfinal

Mar. 5 America East Semifinal

Mar. 10 America East Championships