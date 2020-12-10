UAlbany women’s basketball to host Saint Peter’s on December 13

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team has added Saint Peter’s as an opponent this season, and will host the Peacocks in SEFCU Arena on Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m.

The Peacocks were scheduled to play MAAC opponent Niagara on Friday and Saturday, but the Purple Eagles have gone on pause due to COVID-19 concerns within their program.

UAlbany has also announced that the game against Marist originally scheduled for December 16 at SEFCU Arena has been cancelled.

Sunday will be the first home event for a UAlbany team since March 7 when women’s lacrosse hosted Canisius.

Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited. UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter. Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.