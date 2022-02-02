UAlbany women’s basketball takes down UMBC
Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) — Playing a dominant first half, UAlbany secured a lead that would last throughout the final 20 minutes to earn its third sweep of the 2021-22 season, Wednesday night.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so proud of our team’s defensive effort tonight. We rebounded on both ends and the players competed for 40 minutes. This was a long stretch for us but our bench was terrific tonight. Our depth and balanced attack continue to be keys to our success.”
KEY STATS
- The Great Danes outrebounded the Retrievers, 48-23, including an 18-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.
- Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the team with her fifth double-double totaling 14 rebounds and 10 points. She also tallied a team-high two blocks.
- Senior Lucia Decortes and junior Helene Haegerstrand followed with nine points each.
- Decortes and junior Grace Heeps followed Cooper defensively with six rebounds each.
- Nine Great Danes earned at least one assist while four made at least one block. In addition to Cooper’s two blocks, Decortes, Heeps, and freshman Koi Sims went up for a block against UMBC.
- Five UAlbany student-athletes tallied one steal – freshman Freja Werth, Cooper, Haegerstrand, Heeps, and redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The scoring began with a Retriever layup at 7:36.
- The Great Danes followed with seven unanswered points including two layups from Kayla Cooper and freshman Lilly Phillips and a three-pointer from Helene Haegerstrand.
- UMBC brought the game within two to make the score 7-5 with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter.
- After each team tallied a short four-point run, the Great Danes closed the quarter with a layup making the score, 13-9.
- UAlbany opened the second quarter with nine unanswered points in three minutes.
- Trading baskets for the remainder of the half, the Great Danes entered halftime with a 31-19 advantage.
- Both UAlbany and UMBC saw single-digit point totals in the third quarter with the Great Danes holding a slight advantage 7-6 to extend their lead to 38-25.
- UAlbany scored the first field goal of the final quarter at 6:59.
- In an even quarter based on field goals, the Retrievers held the slight lead in scoring with four successful free throws.
- UMBC’s fourth-quarter advantage proved unsuccessful and the Great Danes, led by their defense, earned its third sweep of the season beating UMBC, 51-41.
NEXT: The Great Danes will return home to host Hartford for their Autism Awareness game on Saturday, February 5.
