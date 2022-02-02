UAlbany women’s basketball takes down UMBC

Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) — Playing a dominant first half, UAlbany secured a lead that would last throughout the final 20 minutes to earn its third sweep of the 2021-22 season, Wednesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so proud of our team’s defensive effort tonight. We rebounded on both ends and the players competed for 40 minutes. This was a long stretch for us but our bench was terrific tonight. Our depth and balanced attack continue to be keys to our success.”

KEY STATS

The Great Danes outrebounded the Retrievers, 48-23, including an 18-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the team with her fifth double-double totaling 14 rebounds and 10 points. She also tallied a team-high two blocks.

Senior Lucia Decortes and junior Helene Haegerstrand followed with nine points each.

Decortes and junior Grace Heeps followed Cooper defensively with six rebounds each.

Nine Great Danes earned at least one assist while four made at least one block. In addition to Cooper’s two blocks, Decortes, Heeps, and freshman Koi Sims went up for a block against UMBC.

Five UAlbany student-athletes tallied one steal – freshman Freja Werth, Cooper, Haegerstrand, Heeps, and redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The scoring began with a Retriever layup at 7:36.

The Great Danes followed with seven unanswered points including two layups from Kayla Cooper and freshman Lilly Phillips and a three-pointer from Helene Haegerstrand.

UMBC brought the game within two to make the score 7-5 with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter.

After each team tallied a short four-point run, the Great Danes closed the quarter with a layup making the score, 13-9.

UAlbany opened the second quarter with nine unanswered points in three minutes.

Trading baskets for the remainder of the half, the Great Danes entered halftime with a 31-19 advantage.

Both UAlbany and UMBC saw single-digit point totals in the third quarter with the Great Danes holding a slight advantage 7-6 to extend their lead to 38-25.

UAlbany scored the first field goal of the final quarter at 6:59.

In an even quarter based on field goals, the Retrievers held the slight lead in scoring with four successful free throws.

UMBC’s fourth-quarter advantage proved unsuccessful and the Great Danes, led by their defense, earned its third sweep of the season beating UMBC, 51-41.

NEXT: The Great Danes will return home to host Hartford for their Autism Awareness game on Saturday, February 5.