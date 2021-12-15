UAlbany women’s basketball takes down Canisius

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney hit a buzzer-beater in the first quarter to give the Great Danes a lead they would not relinquish. UAlbany beat Canisius at home for the first time in program history, Wednesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Canisius is a scrappy team that can score points very quickly. We knew coming in we needed to lock in on the defensive end and allow our defensive pressure to help us control the tempo of the game. I’m so proud of the way the team played tonight, especially the sparks we had off the bench. We have so many threats on this team, and that is what makes this team so special.”

KEY STATS

Senior Lucia Decortes led the team shooting 83.3% from the field. Her 11 points finished second on the team while her seven rebounds, five offensive rebounds, three blocks, and three steals all served as team-highs.

Sophomore Kayla Cooper came off the bench to lead the team with 15 points.

Freshman Freja Werth tied Decortes with 11 points.

Junior Grace Heeps tallied a team-high five defensive rebounds. She also scored both of the team’s two three-pointers.

Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney led the team with five assists.

Of the Great Danes’ 65 points, the bench scored 32 – Cooper (15), Werth (11), Haney (4), and freshman Koi Sims (2).

UAlbany outrebounded the Griffs, 36-38, including a 17-13 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Great Danes compiled a season-high six blocks. Decortes compiled half with Heeps, Werth, and junior Helene Haegerstrand each tallying one.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first quarter remained back-and-forth for both the Golden Griffins and the Great Danes. Canisius consistently grabbed the go-ahead basket with UAlbany responding throughout the first 15 minutes.

In the final possession of the quarter, Morgan Haney went for two to put the Great Danes ahead, 10-8, just before the buzzer to mark the end of the first quarter.

Although the Griffs saw a couple of tied scores in the second quarter, UAlbany outscored Canisius 14-8 in the second 15-minute period.

The Great Danes pulled away with an 8-0 scoring run before the Griffs tallied a three-pointer to end the half with a 29-22 UAlbany advantage.

Helene Haegerstrand started the second half during the Great Danes’ first possession.

After Kayla Cooper hit two straight layups at the midway point of the third, junior Grace Heeps made the team’s first successful three-pointer at the four-minute mark.

Heep’s three-pointer began an 8-0 run to give UAlbany a 47-30 lead before closing the third quarter up, 51-40.

Haegerstrand once again tallied the first basket of the quarter, this time with a layup in the fourth minute.

Both teams traded baskets through the next four possessions, but the Great Danes went on an 8-0 scoring run to close out the game, 65-46.

NEXT: The Great Danes will continue at home, hosting SUNY Canton on December 18.