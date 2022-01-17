UAlbany women’s basketball stunned by Hartford
HARTFORD, C.T. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes battled trading leads but the Hawks closed the game with a 52-49 win, Monday afternoon.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Today just wasn’t our day. Defensively, we had some breakdowns that Hartford was able to capitalize on. We are a very good team and I know we will learn and grow from this game.”
KEY STATS
- Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the team with 22 points and four rebounds.
- Junior Helene Haegerstrand also totaled double-digit points (11).
- Junior Grace Heeps owned team-highs with four assists and three steals.
- Cooper led shooting 56% from the field while freshman Freja Werth went 3-6 from outside the arc to lead the team.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Hartford scored the first basket but UAlbany quickly followed, gaining an 8-3 lead.
- The Hawks came back to tie the score at 10 with 5:59 on the first-quarter clock.
- After closing the first quarter with a Great Dane lead, 17-16, UAlbany jumped to a 22-18 advantage early on in the second quarter.
- Second-quarter play continued back-and-forth and the Hawks closed the first half with a one-possession lead, 30-27.
- The Great Danes came to play after the halftime break.
- UAlbany tallied a 16-2 scoring run to take a seven-point lead. The largest lead of the game.
- Headed into the final quarter, the Great Danes held a five-point lead.
- The Hawks totaled 16 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead and the eventual win.
NEXT: The Great Danes will return home to host UMBC on January 19.