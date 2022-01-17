UAlbany women’s basketball stunned by Hartford

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)--The Capital City Rescue Mission provides not only a warm place to stay, but meals and also helps those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"COVID has been a problem in the homeless population to try to find a place for them to quarantine," said Perry Jones, director. "We have been able to help them with the food, the clothing, the shelter, and places to stay, but the extra quarantine space is always a challenge to us."