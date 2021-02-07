UAlbany women’s basketball splits at Binghamton

Vestal, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s basketball earns a series split at Binghamton, despite another career-high in scoring from Kayla Cooper.



Key Stats

Ellen Hahne scored 14 points on 6-8 shooting

Kayla Cooper scored 12 points with seven rebounds

Binghamton outrebounded UAlbany 19-8 in the first half

Ualbany outscored Binghamton 18-5 off the bench

Binghamton outscored UAlbany 17-6 in second-chance opportunities

“We really wanted to get a sweep of Binghamton this weekend, and it would have been really great to get one on the road,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. “We know that we have to be able to play on the road, and we missed an opportunity today. We just didn’t defend like we did yesterday. With Ellen Hahne getting in foul trouble in the first quarter, Denai Bowman had some freedom to go off and get in rhythm. We didn’t have the same focus on the scout that we did yesterday and we gave up too many second-chance opportunities, but I did like our team’s effort in the fourth quarter. The players continue to play all the way to the end. So we have a lot to build on for next weekend and it will be nice to be back home.”



How it Happened

UAlbany scored the first four point of the game before Binghamton stormed back on a 7-0 run to take the lead. Kyara Frames hit a jumper to put UAlbany back on top, 8-7. Binghamton soon retook the lead, and scored six of the final eight points of the quarter to take a 17-12 lead.

The Bearcats quickly built a double-digit lead early in the second quarter. Binghamton led by as many as 12 in the second, on three separate occasions, before UAlbany cut the lead back to single-digits with 4:20 remaining.

Binghamton took a 10-point lead into halftime, after outrebounding the Great Danes 19-8 in the first half, leading to a 7-2 advantage in second-chance opportunities. Kayla Cooper, who had tied and set her career-high in scoring in her last two games, respectively, had scored eight points in the first half, three off her single-game high of 11.

On the first possession of the second half, Grace Heeps hit a three pointer, ending UAlbany’s 0-28 streak from deep.

After UAlbany cut Binghamton’s lead to seven, the Bearcats used a 7-0 run to take a 14-point lead late in the third quarter. UAlbany closed back within 10 before Binghamton led by 12 to start the fourth.

UAlbany managed to cut the Binghamton lead to nine in the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats led by as many as 15 before winning the game 64-52. Cooper set another career-high with 12 points, and led UAlbany with seven rebounds. Ellen Hahne led UAlbany with 14 points on 6-8 shooting.

UAlbany is scheduled to host Hartford February 13 and 14.