UAlbany women’s basketball reschedules Hartford contest

by: UAlbany Athletics

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The America East Conference has announced that the UAlbany at Hartford women’s basketball game has been rescheduled.

Originally scheduled for December 30, the Great Danes will travel to Hartford for a 1 p.m. tip-off on January 17.

Fans can watch the UAlbany women return to the court this Saturday (Jan. 8) as they host New Hampshire for a 2 p.m. contest.

