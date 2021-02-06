UAlbany women’s basketball rallies to defeat Binghamton 43-38

Vestal, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A big fourth quarter pushes UAlbany women’s basketball past Binghamton 43-38.



Key Stats

UAlbany completed its 13th game of the season, satisfying eligibility requirements for full postseason consideration

Ellen Hahne scored 15 points with five rebounds, two assists, and three steals

Kayla Cooper scored five of UAlbany’s first seven points

Both teams committed eight turnovers in the first quarter

UAlbany shot 5-25 in from the floor in the first half

UAlbany shot 7-12 in the fourth quarter

Binghamton did not attempt a free throw

“I’m really proud of our defensive effort, holding Binghamton to 38 points, and I’m impressed with how well we defended their sets and their best player, Denai Bowman,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. We really controlled the boards today. We struggled with that at UMass Lowell and we really made it a point of emphasis this week to focus on it. Our offensive rebounding was certainly a key to the game. We never really got in our groove offensively, and we struggled with our pace, but at the end of the game Ellen Hahne and Kayla Cooper made huge plays down the stretch for us. Sometimes the games aren’t the prettiest but you can always keep making the effort plays, get big stops and come up with 50-50 balls, and I was really proud with the team’s effort today.”



How it Happened

Binghamton opened the game on a 6-0 run. UAlbany responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game with 1:23 left in the first. Binghamton retook the lead on their next possession, and led 8-6 at the end of the quarter.

Mid-way through the second, Binghamton opened a five-point lead, 14-9. UAlbany had started the quarter shooting 1-7 from the floor. The Bearcats, after twice leading by six in the latter half of the quarter, took a five-point lead into halftime.

UAlbany shot 5-25 from the floor in the first half, including 0-6 from three. Kayla Cooper, who scored five of UAlbany’s first seven points, and Ellen Hahne, each scored five points in the first. The Great Danes outrebounded the Bearcats 19-16 in the first half, but Binghamton held a 14-8 advantage in paint scoring.

UAlbany cut their deficit to two with 2:03 left in the third following a 6-0 run lasting nearly four minutes of game time. The Great Danes held Binghamton scoreless for the final 3:36 of the third quarter, but also did not score for the quarter’s final 2:03.

Cooper set a new career-high to start the fourth, scoring her 11th point and tying the game at 28. The Great Danes’ run extended to 10-0, with Lucia Decortes giving UAlbany their first lead of the afternoon with 9:14 to go.

A brief back and forth featuring several lead changes saw UAlbany leading by three with 1:22 remaining on a 6-0 run lasting more than five minutes. Except for a buzzer-beating three from Binghamton, UAlbany closed the game on an 11-0 run.

Hahne led all scorers with 15 points, including 10 in the second half. UAlbany outrebounded Binghamton 41-29, including 14-7 on the offensive glass. Additionally, UAlbany outscored Binghamton 30-20 in the paint and 15-2 off the bench.

UAlbany closes the series at Binghamton on Sunday at 1:00 pm.