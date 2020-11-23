UAlbany women’s basketball postpones first three games

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany women’s basketball team has announced revisions to the early portion of its 2020-21 schedule.



The women’s season opener, originally scheduled for Sunday, November 29 against Central Connecticut State in SEFCU Arena, has been postponed. Additionally, the games against Siena on December 2 and at Marist on December 5 have been postponed. No makeup dates have been set.



Following a surge in cases within the university community, UAlbany enacted a full-campus pause on November 10 in line with SUNY protocols. As a result of the pause, the women have not been permitted to practice, last doing so on November 9.



Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited. UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter. Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.