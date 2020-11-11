UAlbany women’s basketball picked fourth in preseason poll

BOSTON – The University at Albany women’s basketball team has been picked fourth in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Tuesday.



“It’s exciting to think about what conference play will look like this year,” said UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen . “Maine and Stony Brook are both experienced and talented as they return key contributors in their front and backcourts. I anticipate many exciting weekend match-ups with so much parity among the teams. We’re all focusing on doing whatever it takes to keep our players safe, healthy, and prepared to give them the opportunity to have a complete and successful conference season.”



The Great Danes earned 54 points to land in fourth, one year after being picked third. Maine drew 78 points as the narrow favorite over Stony Brook with 76 points. Maine and Stony Brook also narrowly split the first-place votes, with the Black Bears receiving six and the Seawolves four. Maine was picked as the favorite for the third-straight season.



Just ahead of UAlbany in third was UMass Lowell, drawing 62 points. Behind UAlbany, Binghamton and UMBC tied for fifth with 43 points. Vermont (36), Hartford (8), and New Hampshire (23) rounded out the poll just ahead of America East newcomer, NJIT, drawing 11 points in 10th.



Maine landed three of five players on the preseason All-Conference team in guards Dor Saar and Blanca Millan, and forward Maeve Carroll. UMass Lowell guard Kharis Idom and Stony Brook forward India Pagan filled out the team.



UAlbany’s anticipated season opener is scheduled for November 29 against Central Connecticut State at SEFCU Arena.



Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited. UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter. Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.



2020-21 America East Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll



Rank School Votes (1st) 1. Maine 78 (6) 2. Stony Brook 76 (4) 3. UMass Lowell 62 4. UAlbany 54 t-5. Binghamton 43 t-5. UMBC 43 7. Vermont 36 8. Hartford 24 9. New Hampshire 23 10. NJIT 11



2020-21 America East Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference

