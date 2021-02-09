UAlbany women’s basketball pauses team activities

Sports

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted:

ALBANY, N.Y. – The University at Albany women’s basketball team returned a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 within the team’s Tier 1 personnel group through the team’s pooled testing program.  Further testing and contact tracing are underway to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

Tier 1 individuals may include, but are not limited to, coaches, student-athletes, team managers and athletic trainers, and are tested three times per week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

There has been no determination on the women’s scheduled games against Hartford this weekend. 

