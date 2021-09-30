UAlbany women’s basketball leaning on experience

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The season is approaching for the University at Albany women’s basketball team. The Great Danes held their first official practice Wednesday.

Colleen Mullen is entering her fourth year at the helm for the Danes. UAlbany is looking to build on last season, finishing the year 7-11. They have the returners to do just that. Four of five starters last year are back, with even more experience under their belts.

The veteran leadership has made it a smooth transition as practice gets underway. “It’s really nice to finally be able to feel like you have players that understand your expectations and have been here because it has felt like every year for the last three years has been a different type of rebuild,” Mullens said. “It’s nice to have that core group back and we’ve added some really terrific freshman to the group that have blended in really nicely, so there’s a little bit more stability and security in understanding that everybody’s on the same page.”

The Great Danes will begin their season Wednesday November 10th against Hofstra.