UAlbany women’s basketball game vs. Binghamton postponed

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The America East Conference has announced the upcoming women’s basketball game at Binghamton, originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 at 7 p.m., has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within both the UAlbany and Binghamton programs.

Per America East policy, every effort will be made to reschedule postponed games. Rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time.

The Great Danes are scheduled to return to action at SEFCU Arena, hosting New Hampshire on Saturday, January 8 for a 2 p.m. tip-off.