UAlbany women’s basketball falls short at Stony Brook

Stony Brook, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a first-half deficit, the Great Danes came back and improved their game in the second half but it was not enough as Stony Brook took the win, Saturday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m proud of our second-half effort today versus a well-balanced, experienced Stony Brook team. We rebounded and defended; and if we knocked down our shots, this game looks a lot different. We will learn and grow from this game.”

KEY STATS

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the team with 12 rebounds and 15 points for her fourth double-double on the season. She also tallied a team-high four steals.

Junior Helene Haegerstrand followed with 10 points.

Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney and junior Grace Heeps totaled three steals each.

Senior Lucia Decortes compiled three blocks; all of which were during the first quarter.

On the assist, Heeps, and Decortes led with three each.

As a team, UAlbany totaled 11 assists and 13 steals, as well as 19 offensive rebounds.

From their double-digit steals, the Great Danes tallied 14 second-chance points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Seawolves opened the scoring in the third minute, but the Great Danes quickly followed with a three-pointer from Grace Heeps to gain a one-point lead.

With both teams concentrating on defense, the first quarter proved to be low scoring as Stony Brook owned a 10-7 lead after 10 minutes of play.

The second quarter began with four UAlbany points in 90 seconds to gain an 11-10 lead.

The Great Danes and the Seawolves traded baskets until Stony Brook earned a 19-13 advantage.

With three layups, Kayla Cooper kept UAlbany within six points of the Seawolves’ lead for three minutes, but Stony Brook gained a 33-20 advantage headed into halftime.

The Great Danes opened the third quarter with an 8-0 scoring run to bring the game within five points at 6:41.

Despite UAlbany’s run, the Seawolves gained their lead back to close the quarter with a 43-32 lead.

The fourth quarter saw a second Great Dane scoring run, but it was not enough as Stony Brook tallied the win, 58-47.

NEXT: The Great Danes will return home to host UMass Lowell on Wednesday, January 26.