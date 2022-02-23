Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After trailing Maine, the Great Danes had a last-minute push but eventually fell short, 49-45 against their America East foe, Wednesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am proud of our defensive effort tonight. Offensively, we struggled to execute throughout the game and our turnovers really hurt us. Maine was able to speed us up and we were never able to settle in and get comfortable.”

KEY STATS

Senior Lucia Decortes led the team with 18 points, a career-high, followed by junior Helene Haegerstrand with 12.

Decortes shot 8-9 (88.9%) scoring 18 of 22 UAlbany points from the paint.

Decortes led UAlbany in rebounds with nine, sophomore Kayla Cooper followed with six, and Haegerstrand and senior Ellen Hahne owned five apiece.

Freshman Lilly Phillips, junior Grace Heeps, Cooper, and Hahne had two assists each.

Decortes led the team with two blocks.

Hahne led the Great Danes in transition totaling four steals for the night..

UAlbany outrebounded Maine, 34-25, with a 12-8 advantage in offensive rebounds and a 22-17 advantage in defensive rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UAlbany opened the game with a pair of defensive stops before Lucia Decortes scored the first basket of the game.

At the first timeout (4:44), the Great Danes trailed the Black Bears, 11-4.

Both teams proved to be playing strong defense as they traded stops and steals before Maine scored with 2:21 remaining in the quarter.

After the first quarter of game-play, Maine led UAlbany, 13-9.

At 6:36 in the second quarter, the Black Bears had scored the first points of the quarter before the Great Danes sank back-to-back baskets, bringing them within two.

Maine went on a 6-2 scoring run to outscore UAlbany, 10-7, in the second quarter.

The teams traded baskets early in the third quarter as Maine continued to extend their lead.

A layup by Decortes closed out the third quarter, 34-26 Maine.

The Great Danes traded possessions with the Black Bears as they tried to cut into the Maine lead.

With 42 seconds remaining, Helene Haegerstrand sank a basket from 3-point range to bring the Great Danes within six.

Free throws proved helpful for Maine as they extended their lead, shooting 4-6 from the line in the final minute of play.

Grace Heeps made two successful attempts from behind the arc cutting into the Black Bear lead, 49-45, with 1.7 seconds remaining.

UAlbany outscored Maine, 19-15, in the fourth quarter, but the last-minute push was not enough and Maine tallied the win, 49-45.

NEXT: The Great Danes will close the regular season hosting Stony Brook on Saturday, February 26.