UAlbany women’s basketball falls at UMBC 61-52

Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) – UAlbany earns a split at UMBC to open the conference schedule after the Retrievers pull away in Sunday’s fourth quarter.



Key Stats

Helene Haegerstrand led all scorers with 13 points

UAlbany outscored UMBC 14-5 in the third quarter

UMBC outscored UAlbany 18-9 in the second quarter and 23-10 in the fourth

UMBC outrebounded UAlbany 41-25

UAlbany recorded five blocked shots

“Obviously we didn’t get the outcome we wanted today,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. We weren’t able to play for 40 minutes tonight, and we had a tough fourth quarter. Credit UMBC, they really came out and pressured us in the first half. They took away a lot of our options offensively, and they really took it to us on the defensive end. We really struggled to defend them one-one-one. But I was really proud about how we made some adjustments to that. Playing back-to-back is tough, and it’s been a challenge and it’s going to continue to be a challenge. At the end of the day, we just couldn’t get stops in the fourth quarter. We got good looks, we just couldn’t convert. It’s going to be a good learning experience for us, and we’ll bounce back for our game in two days.”



How it Happened

UAlbany opened the game on a 5-0 run lasting just over two minutes, before UMBC snapped the streak with a three-pointer with 7:27 to go in the first. The Great Danes quickly built their lead back to five before the Retrievers started chipping away, taking their first lead, 10-9, with 3:37 left in the quarter.

Izzy Om put UAlbany up four with a layup to end the first quarter. With 7:29 left in the second, UMBC tied the game at 23, part of a 10-0 run that saw the Retrievers take a six-point lead mid-way through the quarter. UMBC led by as many as seven in the first halve before taking a five-point, 33-28 lead into the break.

UAlbany came out of halftime on fire, piecing together an 8-2 run to take a three-point lead with 7:09 remaining in the third. The Great Danes, who outscored the Retrievers 14-5 in the third quarter, led by four heading into the fourth after a pair of free throws from Helene Haegerstrand.

After trailing by five, UMBC tied the game at 43 with 7:53 left in the fourth. The Retrievers’ run built to 10-0 by 6:46 remaining, priming an eventual 12-point lead with just over one minute to go. UMBC, after outscoring UAlbany 23-10 in the final quarter, went on to claim a 61-52 victory, their first of the season.

Haegerstrand led all scorers with 13 points, while recording two steals and two blocked shots. Chay Hayes added nine points. UMBC held a sizeable advantage on the glass, outrebounding UAlbany 41-25, while outscoring the Great Danes 32-26 in the paint, 11-6 in second-chance opportunities, and 9-5 in transition.

UAlbany plays a sixth-straight game on the road to start their season, visiting Fordham on Tuesday, December 22. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 pm.