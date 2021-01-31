UAlbany women’s basketball falls at UMass Lowell 46-31

Lowell, Mass. (NEWS10) — Kayla Cooper leads UAlbany with a breakout performance but the Great Danes fall to UMass Lowell 46-31 to split the series.



Key Stats

UAlbany has hit the 12-game threshold for eligibility to participate in the America East Tournament

Kayla Cooper scored 10 points with six rebounds

UAlbany started the game shooting 0-15 from three

UAlbany recorded assists on six of eight made field goals in the first half

UAlbany outrebounded UMass Lowell 33-32

UMass Lowell closed the game on a 22-5 run

“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted today in terms of how we were hoping to close out the weekend against UMass Lowell,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. “You really have to credit the way they pressured us and took us out of what we wanted to do, pretty much all game but specifically in the fourth quarter. We got some great looks but we couldn’t buy a basket. Unfortunately, it was one of those games where nobody was hot. And you’re going to have those types of offensive games at times. But I’m really proud of our defensive effort, holding UMass Lowell to 46 points. We executed a really nice game play defensively. Some unforced turnovers down the stretch really hurt us, and we need to do a better job against opponents who play us with pressure and physicality. But we’ll dust ourselves off and look at the film and prepare for next weekend.”



How it Happened

UMass Lowell’s shooting woes from yesterday spilled over into today’s game, with the River Hawks shooting just 3-13 from the floor in the first quarter. Late in the first UAlbany led by four, 8-4, before UMass Lowell closed the quarter on a 4-0 run to tie the game.

The River Hawks took the lead with 8:49 to go in the second as part of an 8-0 run. With 3:50 to go, after trailing by as many as five, UAlbany cut the lead back to one on a jumper from Helene Haegerstrand, assisted by Kyara Frames.

A late second-quarter burst gave UMass Lowell a four-point, 20-16 lead at the break. Despite the lead the River Hawks shot just 28.0% in the first half. UAlbany was shot at a slightly higher rate, 33.3%, and had recorded assists on six of eight made first-half field goals.

Still seeking its first made three of the day after nine attempts, UAlbany saw UMass Lowell build a six-point lead early in the third quarter, only to storm back to tie the game at 24 with 6:08 to go after a layup and a pair of free throws from Kayla Cooper in consecutive possessions.

Ellen Hahne capped off an 8-0 UAlbany run with a jumper to give the Great Danes the lead again with 3:47 to go in the third. UMass Lowell responded with a 5-0 run to retake the lead with 2:44 remaining in the quarter.

An 8-0 run to end the third and start the fourth gave UMass Lowell a nine-point lead with 5:40 remaining in the game. The Great Danes had been held scoreless through the first six minutes of the final quarter. Haegerstrand ended UAlbany’s drought with a free throw with 4:06 remaining. UMass Lowell, closed the game on a 9-0 run over the final 2:24 and went on to win by a final score of 46-31.

Kayla Cooper led UAlbany with 10 points on 4-6 shooting, and added six rebounds. UAlbany shot just 1-9 in the fourth quarter, getting outscored by the River Hawks 15-3 over the final 10 minutes.

UAlbany is scheduled to visit Stony Brook for a two-game series next weekend, February 6 and 7.