UAlbany women’s basketball falls at Marist 67-48

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ellen Hahne scores in double-figures again and Lucia Decortes racks up a career-high 11 points but Marist pulls away from UAlbany 67-48 to close out the Great Danes’ three-games-in-five-days stretch ahead of this weekend’s America East opener.



Key Stats

Ellen Hahne scored in double-figures for the third-straight game to start her UAlbany career

scored in double-figures for the third-straight game to start her UAlbany career Marist shot 1-6 to end the first quarter

Lucia Decortes scored a career-high 11 points

scored a career-high 11 points Marist outscored UAlbany 21-6 in the third quarter

Marist shot 53.7% from the floor, including 64.3% in the third quarter

Marist outscored UAlbany 42-18 in the paint

“We were really tired today,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. “The fatigue certainly affected us. Our starters had played so many minutes against Seton Hall and we didn’t have much rest. The first thing to go when you’re tired is your mental focus and we really struggled to execute. We had some really nice bright spots in the first half, and we played a really nice first quarter. And credit Marist, they make you play 30 seconds of defense, and two of their freshmen hurt us. They have a really nice team and I’m sure they’ll compete in the MAAC this season. We need to now use this to learn as we get into conference play this weekend.”



“Lucia has been an amazing post defender for us. Her improvement from last year is so impressive. I credit her focus during the offseason to work out on her own and get stronger. She works so hard and does everything I ask her to do and buys into her role so well. She’s such an unselfish kid and I’m so happy that she’s playing so well. And Ellen is so tough, and she works so hard. She gave everything she possibly could against Seton Hall. It’s a different role for her here than she’s used to, and Marist did some things to key in on her. But she counteracted a lot of it. She just needs to continue to play her game and be a threat for us on both ends of the floor. I can’t say enough about the player she is.”



How it Happened

A 6-0 run late in the first quarter gave the Great Danes a 10-5 lead. Marist quickly cut the lead to one before Helene Haegerstrand hit a three to give UAlbany a 13-9 lead to start the second quarter.

hit a three to give UAlbany a 13-9 lead to start the second quarter. Marist tied the game at 18 with 8:00 left in the second, and took the lead with 7:24 to go. The teams traded baskets until the Red Foxes opened up a narrow lead of 27-23 at the end of the first half.

Marist opened the third quarter on an 11-4 run and started to pull away from the Great Danes. They outscored UAlbany 18-6 in the third quarter, closing on a 10-0 run.

UAlbany bounced back to score 19 points in the fourth quarter on 6-12 shooting, matching Marist’s output. Ellen Hahne scored 12 points to lead UAlbany, marking her third-straight game in double-figures to start her UAlbany career. Lucia Decotes shot 5-7 for a career-high 11 points, and led the Great Danes with seven rebounds.

scored 12 points to lead UAlbany, marking her third-straight game in double-figures to start her UAlbany career. Lucia Decotes shot 5-7 for a career-high 11 points, and led the Great Danes with seven rebounds. Five Red Foxes scored in double figures, led by Caitlin Weimar and Zaria Demember-Shazer, who each had 14 to lead all scorers. Collectively, Marist outscored UAlbany 42-18 in the paint, 18-8 off of turnovers, and 20-8 off the bench.

UAlbany opens America East play with a weekend series at UMBC starting Saturday, December 19. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.