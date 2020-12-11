UAlbany women’s basketball falls at Hofstra 63-45

Hempstead, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team returns to the court 282 days after their last game of the 2019-20 season and starts hot but falls short at Hofstra 63-45 despite a debut double-double from transfer Ellen Hahne.



Key Stats

UAlbany hit three-straight threes to open the game. Helene Haegerstrand scored the first UAlbany points of the new season

Hofstra closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 17-14 lead

UAlbany shot 1-12 to end the first half

Hofstra scored 17 points off of 13 UAlbany turnovers in the first half

Six Great Danes scored in the first half

Hofstra scored 29 points off of 25 UAlbany turnovers

Hofstra outscored UAlbany 36-22 in the paint

UAlbany remains winless in six meetings against Hofstra

“Today was a great learning experience to see where we are against an opponent other than ourselves,” Head coach Colleen Mullen said. “There were a lot of nerves and excitement before the game from the players to dust the cobwebs off and give a good test to a really athletic Hofstra team that really made us feel uncomfortable for 40 minutes.

“It was more than we ever could have emulated in practice, so it was a really good test for us and good preparation as we get ready for our early conference season to start. As we get stronger and more in game shape we’ll be to finish those shots that we missed, finish better around the basket, and get to those loose balls a little quicker. And we’ll get there.



“I was really impressed with the toughness of Ellen Hahne. She had a double-double and played 38 minutes for us. Lucia Decortes stepped up with her rebounding, and Izzy Om gave us terrific minutes off the bench.”



“It was so great to play in a real game today. With the pauses and the starts and the stops we’ve had this year we really needed to take advantage of just being in the moment and having fun. Everybody has faced some sort of adversity since this pandemic started and I think the excitement and the energy to be the first UAlbany team to start off their season felt really great.



“It’s really special that we were able to be the first UAlbany team to compete since March. I think it shows the diligence and commitment that the athletic department and the university has had to keep us safe. I received a lot of text messages and emails from our coaches today wishing us luck and I really appreciate that and I really feel like a team at UAlbany. I know we’re all cheering for each other.”



How it Happened

UAlbany opened the game on a hot streak, taking a quick 6-2 lead on back-to-back threes from captains Helene Haegerstrand and Kyara Frames. Izzy Om added a third-straight three-pointer to tie the game at nine a few minutes later.

Hofstra took advantage of an 0-11 shooting drought from the Great Danes to take a 31-18 lead late in the second quarter. UAlbany’s scoring drought lasted 7:59 before Ellen Hahne hit a layup to cut the Great Danes’ deficit to 11 at the half.

The Pride held a lopsided advantage in turnover scoring, converting 13 Great Dane turnovers into 17 points in the first half. Conversely, UAlbany forced six turnovers against the Pride, but did not come away with any points.

With 7:37 left in the fourth, Ellen Hahne grabbed her 10th rebound, recording a double-double in her first game as a Great Dane. She finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Great Danes in both categories.

After UAlbany cut their deficit to 12 with 7:22 to go, Hofstra opened up a 20-point lead with 4:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, and led by as many as 21 before securing an 18-point, 63-45 victory. The Pride scored 29 points off of 25 UAlbany turnovers, and outscored the Great Danes 36-22 in the paint.

UAlbany’s next scheduled game is Tuesday, December 15 at Marist.