UAlbany women’s basketball falls at Fordham 71-42

Bronx, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team closes out a six-game, season-opening road swing with a 71-42 defeat at Fordham.



Key Stats

Fordham outscored UAlbany 37-11 in the first half

UAlbany shot 4-25 in the first half, including 0-5 from three

UAlbany shot 61.5% in the third quarter

Fordham shot 50% from three and 90.9% from the line

Three Rams scored in double-figures

“We obviously didn’t have the outcome we wanted today, but I’m so proud of the effort we showed in the second half, and in the third quarter in particular,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. “We really bounced back and showed a lot of toughness. We talked at halftime about trying to win some more 50-50 balls, and focus on getting stop. We actually did a pretty good job in the first half, especially in the first quarter, of getting stops and getting good looks, but the ball just wasn’t falling for us. Credit Fordham, their defense is so tough. Stephanie Gaitley’s team traditionally has a great defense and defensive scheme, and they really made us uncomfortable. They came out blazing and we caught ourselves too deep and made it hard to claw back. But we kept playing and kept chipping away. All these games that we’ve played, and played so quickly, will certainly prepare us for the America East. It’s been a wild two weeks, but it’s been a great experience for us.”



How it Happened

Nearly two minutes elapsed after the opening tip before Fordham hit a three-pointer with 8:04 left in the first quarter to score the first points of the game. The Rams ultimately opened the game on a 22-4 run stretching into the second quarter.

UAlbany snapped Fordham’s streak with a pair of free-throws from Ellen Hahne, leading into a 7-0 run in response from the Rams. Fordham took a 37-11 lead into halftime following a 6-1 run to close the half.

UAlbany struggled from the floor in the first half, shooting just 4-25, including 0-5 from three. The Great Danes closed the half shooting 1-5, and Fordham closed shooting 6-7 and 3-4 from deep.

The Great Danes bounced back in the third quarter, shooting 61.5% from the floor and outscoring Fordham 19-12. The Rams solidified in the fourth, re-taking control of the game and pulling away from UAlbany’s burst effort in the fourth to win by 29.

Ellen Hahne led UAlbany with 13 points while Kayla Cooper grabbed six rebounds. Fordham outscored UAlbany 32-22 in the paint, 7-0 in transition, and 17-6 off turnovers.

UAlbany returns to action after the new year to host Vermont for two games on January 2 and 3, their first games of the season at SEFCU Arena.