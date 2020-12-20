UAlbany women’s basketball defeats UMBC 66-56

Baltimore, M.D. (NEWS10) — UAlbany (2-2, 1-0 AE) secures its first America East victory of the season in the conference-opening series at UMBC (0-3, 0-1 AE), behind 23 points from Helene Haegerstrand leading four Great Danes in double-figures.



Key Stats

Four Great Danes scored in double-figures

Helene Haegerstrand scored 17 points in the first half

UAlbany closed the first half hitting four-straight shots

UMBC opened the game shooting 0-5

Kyara Frames recorded her 250th career assist

UMBC shot 2-10 to end the game

UMBC outscored UAlbany 33-16 off the bench

UAlbany outrebounded UMBC 44-36

“We’re really excited about this win, it’s a huge statement win for us to start the conference season,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. “We had a really challenging and really tough UMBC team that was very athletic and very aggressive. They really put us on our heels defensively. As we executed in the second half, I was really impressed with the toughness that our players had as we finished the game. I can’t say enough about the toughness of Helene Haegerstrand. She really led the way for us in the first half and made some terrific plays down the stretch. We didn’t capitalize in the way I would have liked with our offensive rebounds and we need to do a better job of keeping UMBC off the boards tomorrow, but credit to them, they kept attacking and they have multiple threats. We’ll need to make some adjustments on their ball screens and winning those 50-50 balls. We’ll get some rest and look to get back to it tomorrow.



How it Happened

UAlbany opened the first quarter on a 5-0 run lasting nearly four minutes. UMBC tied the game at five just over a minute later. UAlbany responded with a 6-0 run, led by Haegerstrand, who scored eight of UAlbany’s first 11 points.

UMBC tied the game at 13 early in the second quarter, and held the score close until the mid-way point. Grace Heeps put UAlbany up four with 3:05 left before the half. UMBC closed within three shortly after, but UAlbany went on a 10-4 run to close the half and take a nine-point lead into halftime.

The Retrievers opened the second half on a 12-4 run, cutting UAlbany’s lead to one with 6:18 left in the third. UAlbany quickly opened a five-point lead before UMBC closed back within one. The Retrievers kept the score close until UAlbany rallied late to take a four-point lead into the fourth.

With 9:25 to go in the fourth quarter, senior guard Kyara Frames recorded her 250th career assist, setting up Haegerstrand for a layup. Frames ranks 15th in program history in the category, with Ebone Henry’s 254 next on the all-time list.

After UMBC cut the lead back to one with 9:00 left in the fourth, UAlbany pulled away to take a 54-46 lead following a three-pointer by Haegerstrand and a pair of free-throws from Kayla Cooper. UAlbany led by as many as 11 late in the fourth before claiming a 10-point victory.

Haegerstrand led four Great Danes in double-figures, scoring 23 points and six rebounds, shooting 7-14 from the floor. Ellen Hahne scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds, just missing her third double-double of the season. Frames scored 13 points and Kayla Cooper scored 10.

UAlbany outrebounded UMBC 44-36 for the game, but UMBC outscored UAlbany 33-16 in the paint and shot 47% from three.

UAlbany closes the series at UMBC tomorrow. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 pm.