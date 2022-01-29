UAlbany women’s basketball defeats NJIT, goes 10-0 at home
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes grabbed an early lead in the first half and battled the Highlanders’ comeback to finish the contest with a close win, Saturday afternoon.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “NJIT is a talented team that does a great job of executing offensively. We defended and allowed our offense to come from our defense. I am so proud of the way we took care of the ball today and executed down the stretch. It was a great team win.”
KEY STATS
- Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the team with 14 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.
- Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney tied Cooper with eight rebounds. Along with senior Lucia Decortes, Haney led the team with five defensive rebounds.
- Senior Grace Heeps helped with the most baskets tallying three assists.
- Both going 3-5, freshman Freja Werth and Decortes compiled a .600 shooting percentage to lead the team.
- The Great Danes totaled a season-low nine turnovers against NJIT.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Freshman Lilly Phillips scored the first points of the contest with 8:28 on the first-quarter clock.
- Throughout the next four minutes, the Great Danes went on a 9-4 scoring run to gain an 11-6 lead with less than five minutes left in the quarter.
- After closing the first quarter with a 14-6 advantage, UAlbany added to its lead in the second quarter, quickly gaining a 12-point lead, 18-6.
- The Great Danes held on to their double-digit lead throughout the completion of the first half, entering halftime with a 31-17 advantage.
- NJIT worked on closing the lead during the third quarter, holding UAlbany to just one basket in the first seven minutes.
- Despite being outscored, 20-6, in the third quarter, the Great Danes entered the final quarter with a 40-37 lead.
- The Highlanders worked to keep it a one-possession game but UAlbany gathered an eight-point lead with just over three minutes to play.
- The score was 56-51 before NJIT tallied a three-pointer to make it a one-possession game with 27 seconds left.
- A foul on the Highlanders, a successful free throw by senior Ellen Hahne, and a stop from the Great Dane defense secured the win, 57-53, and the sweep.
NEXT: The Great Danes will head on the road for two away games in three days. First, UAlbany will make a stop at Binghamton on January 31 before heading to UMBC on February 2.
