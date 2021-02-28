UAlbany women’s basketball defeats New Hampshire 49-43, will draw top-seeded Maine

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — #4 UAlbany defeats #5 New Hampshire 49-43 to advance to the America East Semifinals behind four double-digit point performances.



Key Stats

UAlbany had four players with double-digit points: Helene Haegerstrand with 12, and Ellen Hahne, Lucia Decortes and Kyara Frames all with 11

Hahne was one rebound shy of a double-double, as she recorded 11 points and nine rebounds

Decortes recorded eight rebounds along with her 11 points

Frames scored eight of her 11 points in the first quarter and finished with six rebounds and played all 40 minutes

UAlbany out-rebounded New Hampshire 36-27 in the game

The Great Danes held an 8-1 advantage in offensive rebounds and 20-11 overall in the first half

UAlbany went down 6-0 in the first two minutes of the game, but outscored New Hampshire 25-6 for the rest of the first half and held the lead for the rest of the game

“I can’t say enough about how excited I am that our team gets to continue on and play Maine next weekend,” head coach Colleen Mullen said. “To do this in the circumstances of the pandemic and all the adversity this teams faced, I feel so lucky. We knew this was going to be a difficult game plan because UNH does a good job of changing their defenses but I’m proud of how our team responded to that. We had a really balanced attack and keeping them off the offensive glass was key. We grinded it out and found a way to win and I’m really excited we get to go play Maine.”

How it Happened

New Hampshire started the game with two three-point field goals in the first minute-and-a-half and took an early 6-0 lead.

UAlbany responded with 15-straight points over the final 8:18 of the first quarter and took a 15-6 lead. Kyara Frames led the Great Danes’ charge with a team-leading eight points and three rebounds.

The second quarter started back-and-forth, as New Hampshire’s four-straight points were the most in a row through the first five minutes. Ellen Hahne scored four points during the stretch and UAlbany held a 21-12 lead.

UAlbany scored the only four points in the final 3:58 of the second quarter and took a 25-12 lead into halftime. The Great Danes shot 34.5 percent and out-rebounded New Hampshire 20-11 and 8-1 in offensive rebounds.

The Wildcats began the third quarter on a 10-2 run that cut the UAlbany lead to 27-22 with 5:19 remaining. In a back-and-forth remainder of the quarter, New Hampshire was able to decrease the UAlbany lead to four, as the Great Danes led 33-29 after three quarters.

At 3:19 remaining, New Hampshire pulled to within one point, 36-35, behind six combined points from four different players. Lucia Decortes responded with a layup before New Hampshire’s Amanda Torres had a layup of her own and UAlbany led 38-37 with 2:18 remaining.

Ellen Hahne and Helene Haegerstrand made back-to-back three-point shots for UAlbany, around a layup from Torres, that gave the Great Danes a 44-39 lead with 1:12 left in the game.

After a few stops and free-throw attempts, UAlbany sealed its 49-43 America East quarterfinals victory.

Next: #4 UAlbany will visit #1 Maine in the America East Semifinal on Sunday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m.