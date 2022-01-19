UAlbany women’s basketball beats UMBC on Commitment to Education Day
Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes began with a strong first quarter and continued to dominate to earn a 69-40 victory against UMBC, Wednesday afternoon.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Today was a total team effort. We were excited to get back on the court, and when we have a balanced attack like we did today, it gives us a lot of momentum. I’m so proud of how we responded and it was great to see so many players contribute.”
KEY STATS
- Junior Helene Haegerstrand and sophomore Kayla Cooper led the team with 14 points each.
- Junior Fatima Lee followed closely with 13 points for a career-high. Going 3-6 from outside the arc, her 50% average led the team.
- Haegerstrand, along with redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney, led the team on the boards with six each.
- Haney also owned team-highs with five assists and three offensive rebounds.
- Overall, senior Lucia Decortes led, shooting 80% from the field while adding three blocks.
- As a team, the Great Danes scored 24 points off turnovers and 25 points off the bench.
- Every player eligible to play saw minutes on the court against UMBC.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Great Danes opened the game with a three-pointer from Helene Haegerstrand.
- After UMBC followed with a jumper, UAlbany went on an 18-0 scoring run to grab a 21-2 lead before five minutes had passed.
- The Great Danes and the Retrievers continued to trade baskets before the first quarter closed with a UAlbany 25-10 advantage.
- The Great Danes held UMBC to just seven points in the second quarter.
- After tallying 11 points in the second, including two quarter-opening three-pointers, UAlbany entered halftime up, 36-17.
- Compiling an 8-0 scoring run in four minutes, the Great Danes made it to a 27-point lead before the third-quarter clock hit 6:00.
- The Retrievers made their way back through the second portion of the third quarter but UAlbany made it to the final quarter with a 49-29 lead.
- The fourth quarter was led by the Great Danes’ bench players. Of the 20 points tallied, Fatima Lee (10), freshman Koi Sims (3), and redshirt-sophomore Abby Robinson (3) combined for 16 points.
- UAlbany closed the early afternoon contest with a 29-point victory.
NEXT: The Great Danes head back on the road to face Stony Brook for an afternoon game on Saturday, January 22.
