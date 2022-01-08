UAlbany women’s basketball beats New Hampshire, remains undefeated at home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a slow start, the Great Danes came out to play. A lead earned in the second quarter was not given up as UAlbany defeated New Hampshire, 50-39, Saturday afternoon, in their first America East contest of the season.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so proud of the effort and grit that the team played with tonight. New Hampshire showed a lot of pressure, and their changing defenses were very effective. The last two weeks have been about handling adversity, and I feel that propelled us through the game today. We will clean up a few things before we head into a three-game road stretch as we continue America East play.”

KEY STATS

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the offense with 13 points and the defense with eight rebounds.

Senior Lucia Decortes led the team with six blocks and seven steals. As a team, the Great Danes totaled seven blocks and 14 steals.

Freshman Freja Werth (66.7%) and Helene Haegerstrand (60%) own team-high percentages from outside the arc.

Werth (75%) and Cooper (57%) led from the field.

Freshman Lilly Phillips tallied a team-high five assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wildcats started scoring first, gaining a 6-0 lead before the Great Danes tallied their first basket with 3:49 left in the first quarter.

Freshman Abby Ray came off the bench to tally a good jumper for UAlbany’s first conference basket of the 2021-22 season.

The rest of the first quarter remained scoreless from the field. A Lucia Decortes free throw made the score 6-3 New Hampshire to close the first 10-minutes.

The Wildcats compiled the first three points of the second quarter, but the Great Danes closed the lead to one, 9-8, with 7:19 on the clock.

A three-pointer from junior Grace Heeps gave UAlbany a 13-11 advantage, a lead they would not relinquish.

The Great Danes closed the half with an 11-2 scoring run for a 24-15 lead at halftime.

New Hampshire worked to close the scoring gap in the third quarter. The Wildcats were within one, 27-26, at 3:43 but UAlbany pulled away to head into the final quarter with a 32-28 lead.

New Hampshire tallied a basket within 10 seconds of the fourth quarter.

The Great Danes’ next two three-pointers, from Heeps and Freja Werth, proved too much for the Wildcats as they would not be able to close the scoring gap.

A second fourth-quarter three-pointer from Werth pushed UAlbany into a double-digit point lead.

New Hampshire scored a basket from outside the arc with less than a minute left, but the Great Danes tallied the win, 50-39, with four successful Kayla Cooper free-throws in the final thirty seconds.

NEXT: The Great Danes head to UMass Lowell for a night game on January 12.