UAlbany women’s basketball beats New Hampshire, remains undefeated at home
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a slow start, the Great Danes came out to play. A lead earned in the second quarter was not given up as UAlbany defeated New Hampshire, 50-39, Saturday afternoon, in their first America East contest of the season.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so proud of the effort and grit that the team played with tonight. New Hampshire showed a lot of pressure, and their changing defenses were very effective. The last two weeks have been about handling adversity, and I feel that propelled us through the game today. We will clean up a few things before we head into a three-game road stretch as we continue America East play.”
KEY STATS
- Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the offense with 13 points and the defense with eight rebounds.
- Senior Lucia Decortes led the team with six blocks and seven steals. As a team, the Great Danes totaled seven blocks and 14 steals.
- Freshman Freja Werth (66.7%) and Helene Haegerstrand (60%) own team-high percentages from outside the arc.
- Werth (75%) and Cooper (57%) led from the field.
- Freshman Lilly Phillips tallied a team-high five assists.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wildcats started scoring first, gaining a 6-0 lead before the Great Danes tallied their first basket with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
- Freshman Abby Ray came off the bench to tally a good jumper for UAlbany’s first conference basket of the 2021-22 season.
- The rest of the first quarter remained scoreless from the field. A Lucia Decortes free throw made the score 6-3 New Hampshire to close the first 10-minutes.
- The Wildcats compiled the first three points of the second quarter, but the Great Danes closed the lead to one, 9-8, with 7:19 on the clock.
- A three-pointer from junior Grace Heeps gave UAlbany a 13-11 advantage, a lead they would not relinquish.
- The Great Danes closed the half with an 11-2 scoring run for a 24-15 lead at halftime.
- New Hampshire worked to close the scoring gap in the third quarter. The Wildcats were within one, 27-26, at 3:43 but UAlbany pulled away to head into the final quarter with a 32-28 lead.
- New Hampshire tallied a basket within 10 seconds of the fourth quarter.
- The Great Danes’ next two three-pointers, from Heeps and Freja Werth, proved too much for the Wildcats as they would not be able to close the scoring gap.
- A second fourth-quarter three-pointer from Werth pushed UAlbany into a double-digit point lead.
- New Hampshire scored a basket from outside the arc with less than a minute left, but the Great Danes tallied the win, 50-39, with four successful Kayla Cooper free-throws in the final thirty seconds.
NEXT: The Great Danes head to UMass Lowell for a night game on January 12.
