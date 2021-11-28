UAlbany women’s basketball battles in Boston

Chestnut Hill, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes battled hard, including a 20-6 scoring run in the third quarter, but the Eagles earned the victory, Sunday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am proud of the way the team competed and responded when Boston College went on their runs. We are going to continue to work on our execution down the stretch. We have a quick turnaround and will focus on making some adjustments to be ready for two big games this week.”

KEY STATS

Juniors Grace Heeps and Helene Haegerstrand led the Great Danes scoring in the double-digits.

Heeps went 6-10 from the field, earning five baskets (from nine shots) from outside the arc, to total 17 points. The guard also tallied four rebounds, a team-high, and four assists.

Haegerstrand compiled 15 points, going 6-9 from the field and 3-4 from outside the arc. She added two rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block.

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led with four offensive rebounds and five total rebounds.

Freshman Lilly Phillips tallied a team-high six assists.

Senior Ellen Hahne led the five Great Danes that tallied a steal with three total. Phillips followed with two steals and senior Lucia Decortes, Heeps, and Haegerstrand each earned one.

As a team, the Great Danes shot 48.1% from the field, 50% from outside the arc, and 57.1% from the free-throw line.

The UAlbany bench totaled 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and one block.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Grace Heeps made the first basket of the contest in the second minute with a three-point jumper.

A jumper from Helene Haegerstrand and a couple of free throws from Lilly Phillips gave the Great Danes a four-point lead.

The Eagles tied the score at 10 at the four-minute mark but UAlbany pulled ahead to gain a 19-16 lead heading into the first quarter break.

Boston College held off the Great Dane offense for the first five minutes of the second quarter. Ellen Hahne made the first basket of the quarter for UAlbany.

The Great Danes closed the half with an 8-3 run but it was the Eagles with the halftime lead, 41-31.

UAlbany came out of halftime with a fire, scoring 20 points, allowing just six, to take a 51-47 lead in the first six minutes of the third quarter.

Boston College closed the quarter with a 56-53 lead.

The final quarter saw 12 points from the Great Danes but the Eagles tallied 15 baskets to take the win, 77-65.

NEXT: UAlbany will return home for a Wednesday night game on December 1.