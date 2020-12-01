UAlbany women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule changes

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball program, following the resumption of team activities after the UAlbany full-campus pause, has announced the following changes to the non-conference schedule:

December 10 – at Hofstra

December 15 – at Marist

December 16 – vs. Marist

December 23 – vs. Siena

The game at Army West Point, originally scheduled for December 15, will no longer be played. The Great Danes are scheduled to open their season next week at Hofstra.



Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited. UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter. Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.