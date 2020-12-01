UAlbany women’s basketball announces non-conference schedule changes

Sports

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball program, following the resumption of team activities after the UAlbany full-campus pause, has announced the following changes to the non-conference schedule:

  • December 10 – at Hofstra
  • December 15 – at Marist
  • December 16 – vs. Marist
  • December 23 – vs. Siena

The game at Army West Point, originally scheduled for December 15, will no longer be played.  The Great Danes are scheduled to open their season next week at Hofstra.

Due to current New York State COVID-19 guidelines, fan attendance at sporting events is prohibited.  UAlbany Athletics is committed to adhering to these guidelines, but will monitor the situation closely in the event any change allows fan attendance at SEFCU Arena this winter.  Should current restrictions lift, the department will be in communication regarding how to secure tickets for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report