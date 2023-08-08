ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The University at Albany women’s basketball team has officially released its 2022-23 schedule.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new home court, the Broadview Center, to family, fans, and opponents,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “By design, we have compiled one of the most competitive and exciting non-conference slates in my tenure. In addition to playing veteran and talented programs, like crosstown rival Siena, we will also face championship level Power-5 and mid-major programs. This includes two top A10 performers from last season in UMass and Fordham and women’s basketball powerhouse, Stanford. Our league has experience, depth, and parody from top to bottom. We anticipate every game to be a battle and want our players to feel confident and prepared to compete for a championship in March.”

The schedule consists of 13 non-conference games with six home games before conference play begins on January 4.

UAlbany will begin the season on the road against Merrimack on November 6. Later that same week, the Great Danes will return from Fordham before hosting Rosemont College, a Division III opponent on November 12.

Going on the road for three-straight games, UAlbany will face St. Bonaventure (11/16) and Cornell (11/22) before traveling across the country to face the 2021 NCAA Tournament Champion, Stanford, on November 26.

Returning home for much of December, the Great Danes will play five home games throughout the final month of 2023.

Opening against Siena (12/2), UAlbany will face CCSU in Connecticut on December 6. Seeing three-straight home games, the Purple and Gold will host Marist (12/9), Dartmouth (12/12), and Stonehill (12/16).

After their final non-conference road game at UMass, the Great Danes return home for their last contest of 2023 – against Navy (12/30).

UAlbany will begin the new year at home with two of eight home America East competitions – Bryant (1/4) and NJIT (1/6). Three league games are checked off the list with a home streak from the end of January to the beginning of February – Maine (1/25), New Hampshire (1/27), and Vermont (2/1).

The Great Danes are set to close the regular season with two road games – New Hampshire (2/29) and Maine (3/2) – after hosting UMass Lowell on February 24.

Information on season and single-game tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the full 2023-24 schedule, see below. Times will be released at a later date.

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Schedule

*home games in bold

^marks conference game

Nov. 6 at Merrimack

Nov. 10 at Fordham

Nov. 12 Rosemont

Nov. 16 at St. Bonaventure

Nov. 22 at Cornell

Nov. 26 at Stanford

Dec. 2 Siena

Dec. 6 at CCSU

Dec. 9 Marist

Dec. 12 Dartmouth

Dec. 16 Stonehill

Dec. 20 at UMass

Dec. 30 Navy

Jan. 4 Bryant^

Jan. 6 NJIT^

Jan. 13 at Binghamton^

Jan. 18 at UMass Lowell^

Jan. 20 at Bryant^

Jan. 25 Maine^

Jan. 27 New Hampshire^

Feb. 1 Vermont^

Feb. 3 at UMBC^

Feb. 8 Binghamton^

Feb. 15 at NJIT^

Feb. 17 UMBC^

Feb. 22 at Vermont^

Feb. 24 UMass Lowell^

Feb. 29 at New Hampshire^

Mar. 2 at Maine^