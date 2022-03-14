ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two days after winning their first America East title since 2017, the University at Albany women’s basketball program (23-9, 13-5 AE) gathered at Madison Theatre and awaited their selection for the NCAA Tournament.

As the 16-seed in the Wichita Region, the Great Danes will travel to Louisville, Ky. to take on the first-seed Louisville (25-4, 16-2 ACC).

“It is surreal to be a part of the field of 68 and have our players experience the NCAA Tournament,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “They will have the chance to play on a national stage against the best teams in the country. They have worked so hard and truly deserve this opportunity. I’m also thrilled for our staff, administration, and the University. We will take it all in and enjoy every moment!”

The first-round game is scheduled for Friday, March 13. The time will be announced at a later date.

Louisville went 8-1 in February to close out their regular-season schedule. The Cardinals conference tournament run ended early when they fell to seventh-seeded Miami, as the second seed, in the ACC Quarterfinals.

“Louisville is talented at every position and well-deserving of the #1 seed. The game will be a challenge, but so is every game. As a coaching staff, we will get to work on breaking down film to ensure our players are prepared, focused, and ready. It’s fun to be the underdog – we can go into the game with nothing to lose. I know our players will be ready to compete and play with the same grit and toughness they have demonstrated all season.”

UAlbany went 16-1 at home, 14-1 in the regular season. The Great Danes defeated New Hampshire (quarters) and Vermont (semis) before upsetting first-seed Maine to win their first America East title since 2017. In their most recent NCAA Tournament appearance, UAlbany fell at UConn in the first round on March 18, 2017.

“Most importantly, I want our players to enjoy the moment, the stage, and have fun!”

This will be the first time the Great Danes and the Cardinals meet in program history.

The winner of the Louisville v UAlbany game and the winner of the Nebraska vs. Gonzaga game will play for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 on March 20.