UAlbany women stay unbeaten at home with win over UMass Lowell

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes fought through an early deficit in the first quarter to earn a dominant victory over the River Hawks, Wednesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “It was exciting to be back in SEFCU Arena and I am so proud of the way our team executed tonight. [UMass] Lowell is a dangerous team that has many players that can score points quickly. The effort tonight shows how humble and committed this team is defensively.”

KEY STATS

Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the Great Danes offense with 18 points followed by senior Lucia Decortes with nine.

On the rebound, UAlbany had an even night with juniors Grace Heeps, Taniya Hanner, Haegerstrand, and senior Ellen Hahne each tallying three.

Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney led the Great Danes with five total assists followed by Heeps and Haegerstrand with three each.

Freshman Lily Phillips and Heeps earned a block a piece for the UAlbany defense.

Decortes led the Great Danes in steals totaling two for the night.

UAlbany shot 66.7% from the line for a total of eight points.

The Great Danes capitalized inside over the River Hawks with 11 offensive rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

On UMass Lowell’s first possession the Great Danes held the River Hawks to a shot clock violation.

After trailing 7-2, the Great Danes went on a 16-point scoring run to earn an early lead.

Led by Helene Haegerstrand with nine points, UAlbany outscored UMass Lowell 19-8 in the first quarter.

UAlbany made all attempts from downtown in the second quarter for a total of nine points from outside the arc.

The Great Danes maintained their lead during the second quarter holding an 18-13 advantage over the River Hawks.

While scoring continued back-and-forth, UAlbany slowly continued to expand their lead to 44-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Lucia Decortes opened the final quarter of gameplay for the Great Danes with a layup before the Riverhawks went on a six-point scoring run.

UMass Lowell attempted to continue their comeback scoring 12 points in the final quarter, but UAlbany held them off to take another win at home, 56-44, and continue undefeated at home.

NEXT: The Great Danes continue at home hosting their National Girls and Women in Sports Game on Saturday, January 29.