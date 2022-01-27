UAlbany women stay unbeaten at home with win over UMass Lowell
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes fought through an early deficit in the first quarter to earn a dominant victory over the River Hawks, Wednesday night.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “It was exciting to be back in SEFCU Arena and I am so proud of the way our team executed tonight. [UMass] Lowell is a dangerous team that has many players that can score points quickly. The effort tonight shows how humble and committed this team is defensively.”
KEY STATS
- Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the Great Danes offense with 18 points followed by senior Lucia Decortes with nine.
- On the rebound, UAlbany had an even night with juniors Grace Heeps, Taniya Hanner, Haegerstrand, and senior Ellen Hahne each tallying three.
- Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney led the Great Danes with five total assists followed by Heeps and Haegerstrand with three each.
- Freshman Lily Phillips and Heeps earned a block a piece for the UAlbany defense.
- Decortes led the Great Danes in steals totaling two for the night.
- UAlbany shot 66.7% from the line for a total of eight points.
- The Great Danes capitalized inside over the River Hawks with 11 offensive rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- On UMass Lowell’s first possession the Great Danes held the River Hawks to a shot clock violation.
- After trailing 7-2, the Great Danes went on a 16-point scoring run to earn an early lead.
- Led by Helene Haegerstrand with nine points, UAlbany outscored UMass Lowell 19-8 in the first quarter.
- UAlbany made all attempts from downtown in the second quarter for a total of nine points from outside the arc.
- The Great Danes maintained their lead during the second quarter holding an 18-13 advantage over the River Hawks.
- While scoring continued back-and-forth, UAlbany slowly continued to expand their lead to 44-34 at the end of the third quarter.
- Lucia Decortes opened the final quarter of gameplay for the Great Danes with a layup before the Riverhawks went on a six-point scoring run.
- UMass Lowell attempted to continue their comeback scoring 12 points in the final quarter, but UAlbany held them off to take another win at home, 56-44, and continue undefeated at home.
NEXT: The Great Danes continue at home hosting their National Girls and Women in Sports Game on Saturday, January 29.