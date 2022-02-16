ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team opened on a 9-0 run and never trailed to beat Binghamton at SEFCU Arena Wednesday night 61-48, improving to 13-0 at home. The Great Danes had lost two of their last three games heading into the matchup, but responded with nine different players finding the score sheet.

“I am so proud of the way we bounced back and stayed together tonight,” said Head Coach Colleen Mullen. “Offensively, we moved the ball well and I was very impressed with the way we were able to make defensive adjustments throughout the game.”

The Bearcats closed the gap to two points early in the second quarter, but the Great Danes answered with an 11-0 run to push the lead to double digits and reclaim control, which they maintained for the rest of the contest.

KEY STATS

Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 15 points while senior Ellen Hahne and sophomore Kayla Cooper followed with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Cooper and Haegerstrand led the defense with 7 rebounds apiece.

Senior Lucia Decortes led the team with three blocks.

Hahne and Cooper tallied a pair of steals apiece.

Freshman Lilly Phillips owned a team-high of four assists.

As a team, the Great Danes outrebounded the Bearcats, 41-23, including a 14-7 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Off the bench, the team tallied 28 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Great Danes scored nine, with baskets from Kayla Cooper, Grace Heeps, Helene Haegerstrand and Ellen Hahne, before the Bearcats got on the board at 6:36.

UAlbany held onto their lead for the remainder of the first quarter to finish with a 17-12 lead.

The Bearcats began the second quarter with a basket from three-point range, before the Great Danes scored back-to-back baskets, extending their lead to 22-15.

At 5:16, a jumper by Binghamton ended a 9-0 run for UAlbany, 26-17.

The teams traded baskets as Binghamton would cut into UAlbany’s lead.

Throughout the second quarter alone, the Great Danes outrebounded the Bearcats, 12-6.

UAlbany entered halftime with a 33-27 lead.

Haegerstrand opened the third quarter with a jumper, to put the Great Danes ahead eight points.

Binghamton committed a personal and a technical foul at 8:01. Of the four attempts awarded, the Great Danes tallied two points from the free-throw line.

The Great Danes continued to out-rebound the Bearcats with a 10-5 advantage in the third quarter.

Freshman Koi Sims came off the bench with a hot hand scoring a pair of layups for UAlbany to start the final quarter of game-play.

A Bearcat basket ended a 5-0 Great Dane scoring-run at 5:56.

UAlbany held onto their lead in the final quarter out-scoring Binghamton, 14-11, for a final score of 61-48.

NEXT: The Great Danes will head to New Hampshire for their final regular season road game.