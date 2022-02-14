BURLINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes outscored the Catamounts in the second and fourth quarters, but Vermont was able to hold on to the lead to take the win, Monday afternoon.



COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Although it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, I’m really proud of how the team battled back in the fourth quarter. We need to learn from this game and prepare for a quick turnaround on Wednesday.”



KEY STATS

Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 12 points and senior Lucia Decortes followed closely with 11.

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led with six rebounds, including a team-high five rebounds.

Junior Fatima Lee went 3-4 from the field to lead with a 75% shooting accuracy and a 100% accuracy from outside the arc.

went 3-4 from the field to lead with a 75% shooting accuracy and a 100% accuracy from outside the arc. Of the 10 Great Danes who saw action at Vermont, each one of them tallied at least one rebound.

UAlbany totaled three blocks and four steals. Decortes earned two blocks and freshman Freja Werth notched the third. Senior Ellen Hahne totaled two steals while junior Grace Heeps and freshman Lilly Phillips grabbed one steal each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Helene Haegerstrand opened the game with a jumper and Lilly Phillips followed with a layup for a 4-0 lead in the second minute.

The Catamounts followed with their own two baskets to take the lead at 6:25 in the first quarter.

After trading baskets throughout the next six minutes, Vermont finished the first quarter with a 15-13 advantage.

The Great Danes tied the score at 17 after two free throws at 8:29. As the quarter went on, UAlbany and Vermont continued to battle for the lead.

Fatima Lee’s three-pointer and jumper, as well as a layup from Lucia Decortes , gave the Great Danes a 27-22 lead with just over five minutes left in the half.

Both teams continued to trade baskets until the Catamounts tied the score at 31 to enter halftime.

Vermont held UAlbany to four points in the third quarter and entered the final quarter with a 45-35 advantage.

Throughout the fourth quarter, the Great Danes worked to close the Catamounts’ lead, eventually getting within three points at 3:41 after redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney hit a three-pointer.

After about a minute of staying within three, Vermont pulled away to close the game with a 63-55 win.

NEXT: The Great Danes will return home to host Binghamton for a 7 pm tipoff on Wednesday, February 16.