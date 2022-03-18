LOUISVILLE, KY (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team fell into a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out of in the first round of the NCAA tournament at #1 Louisville on Friday. The Great Danes trailed 48-20 at the half. UAlbany outscored the Cardinals in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Danes fell 83-51.

KEY STATS

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 14 points, six rebounds (three offensive), and four assists.

Senior Ellen Hahne followed closely with 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Freshman Koi Sims made the most of her field goal attempts going 3-5 from the field.

Three Great Danes shot 50% from the field – Cooper (5-10), redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney (3-6), and freshman Lilly Phillips (1-2).

Junior Fatima Lee and freshman Freja Werth each tallied a block.

Three UAlbany student-athletes totaled two steals each – Hahne, Cooper, and Werth.

As a team, the Great Danes went 7-7 from the line with Cooper making four free throws, Phillips tallying two, and junior Helene Haegerstrand going 1-1.

UAlbany outscored the Cardinals in the third quarter, 18-17, and held Louisville to a 35-31 advantage in the second half.

HOW IT HAPPENED