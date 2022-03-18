LOUISVILLE, KY (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team fell into a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out of in the first round of the NCAA tournament at #1 Louisville on Friday. The Great Danes trailed 48-20 at the half. UAlbany outscored the Cardinals in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Danes fell 83-51.
KEY STATS
- Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 14 points, six rebounds (three offensive), and four assists.
- Senior Ellen Hahne followed closely with 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists.
- Freshman Koi Sims made the most of her field goal attempts going 3-5 from the field.
- Three Great Danes shot 50% from the field – Cooper (5-10), redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney (3-6), and freshman Lilly Phillips (1-2).
- Junior Fatima Lee and freshman Freja Werth each tallied a block.
- Three UAlbany student-athletes totaled two steals each – Hahne, Cooper, and Werth.
- As a team, the Great Danes went 7-7 from the line with Cooper making four free throws, Phillips tallying two, and junior Helene Haegerstrand going 1-1.
- UAlbany outscored the Cardinals in the third quarter, 18-17, and held Louisville to a 35-31 advantage in the second half.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cardinals took the jump ball and turned it into two-straight baskets to get up 5-0 less than a minute into the game.
- Grace Heeps answered for the Great Danes with a three-pointer to make it 5-3 with 8:38 on the clock.
- After the third basket from Louisville, Ellen Hahne and Kayla Cooper tallied two-straight baskets to put the game within one, 8-7, less than three minutes into the game.
- The Cardinals jumped to a 19-7 lead with 3:22 remaining in the quarter but the Great Danes defense put together six-straight stops to close the first 10-minute period.
- UAlbany opened the second quarter with baskets from Cooper, Helene Haegerstrand, and Hahne to put together a 9-0 run to close the scoring gap. The Cardinals held the advantage, 21-16, at 6:46.
- Stopping the Great Danes’ run and creating one of their own, Louisville tallied 14 points in three and a half minutes to go up, 35-16, with 3:12 left in the half.
- UAlbany entered halftime down, 48-20.
- Hahne made the first basket of the second half one minute in.
- Made baskets went back and forth until Cooper notched two in a row in the third and fourth minutes.
- Koi Sims and Morgan Haney each scored a jumper in the sixth minute with Hahne dropping a three-pointer with 2:49 on the third-quarter clock.
- Cooper made a turnaround jumper at 00:40 to close a quarter in which the Great Danes outscored the Cardinals, 18-17.
- The teams traded baskets in the first three minutes of the final quarter but Louisville advanced their lead with three-straight baskets at the midway point.
- Cooper and Sims notched back-to-back layups at 3:36 and 2:56, respectively.
- Scoring off Louisville turnover, Haney made the final basket for the Great Danes with 1:03 on the clock.
- UAlbany held the Cardinals to 35 points in the second half, scoring just behind them with 31 Great Dane points.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips