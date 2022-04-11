Albany, N.Y (NEWS10) — It was a great year for the UAlbany women’s basketball team, culminating in an America East title, and an NCAA tournament berth. Sunday, the Great Danes got together with some of their biggest supporters to celebrate the season that was.

UAlbany held their end of season banquet at Madison Theater. Postseason awards were handed out, as the Danes reflected on the season. For junior guard Grace Heeps, when she looks back at this season and this team, the resiliency is what sticks out to her. “I think really overcoming a lot of adversity,” said Heeps. “We had some losses we shouldn’t have had during the year but then overcoming all of that and then being able to beat Maine at their homecourt with a sellout crowd is definitely going to be the highlight of the season.”

Head coach Colleen Mullen shared the same sentiment. “I think, you know, the resiliency,” said Mullen. “I think that there were ups and downs. The baby steps we took in the beginning of the year, the growing pains that we had when we had some early losses but in every one of those losses we learned something.”

Mullen went on to say, “Our players are just so committed. They’re so unselfish, and they really believed that they were going to be champs and it came to fruition.”