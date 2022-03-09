Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes are headed to the America East Championship after an early deficit lead to an explosive second-half offense over #3 Vermont, Tuesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so proud of the way our team battled tonight at both ends of the floor against a very tough UVM team. We set defensive goals for this game and were able to meet them with a team defensive focus. Offensively, we hit big shots when we needed them. I’m so happy for our players, they earned this victory.”

KEY STATS

UAlbany outshot Vermont, .446-.370. The defense held the Catamounts to a 26.3% accuracy from outside the arc while the Great Danes made 50.0% of their attempts from three-point range.

Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the UAlbany offense with 18 points, shooting 66.7% from the field. Right behind her was senior Ellen Hahne with 17 points.

Sophomore Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with 12 rebounds (nine defensive, three offensive). Her 11 points led to her sixth double-double of the season.

Cooper led UAlbany in assists tallying four, followed by a trio of Great Danes with three apiece – Hahne, freshman Freja Werth and redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney.

On defense, Haegerstrand led with three blocks.

Four Great Danes earned at least one steal led by Haney and Hahne with a pair each while Cooper and junior Grace Heeps notched one.

The UAlbany bench proved to be a game-changer scoring 38 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Senior Lucia Decortes won the tip-off for the Great Danes to start the game.

Vermont scored back-to-back baskets before Kayla Cooper sank a free-throw to put UAlbany on the board, 4-1.

Senior Ellen Hahne made a basket from downtown to tie the score at four.

The two teams traded baskets before junior Helene Haegerstrand sank a basket from three-point range to give the Great Danes their first lead of the game in the eighth minute.

Hahne made her second shot from downtown to extend the UAlbany lead, 6-12.

The Catamounts quickly answered, scoring back-to-back points to cut into the Great Dane advantage. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 12-11.

Off an assist by Cooper, her third of the night, Haegerstrand made a layup to open the second quarter.

Making a shot from downtown, Vermont regained the lead with 5:34 remaining in the half.

Freshman Koi Sims made a layup to regain the lead for the Great Danes late in the second quarter.

Both teams traded baskets before junior Fatima Lee sank a jumper to tie the score at 21 with less than three minutes in the half.

At halftime, UAlbany led, 28-23, over Vermont.

The Catamounts scored the first basket of the third quarter before the Great Danes capitalized on a Vermont turnover to make two consecutive baskets.

The teams traded baskets as Vermont made an effort to cut into the UAlbany lead.

At 4:44, Freja Werth sank a basket from downtown to extend the lead over the Catamounts, 42-34.

With a layup late in the third quarter, Vermont cut the Great Dane lead to five.

UAlbany quickly answered with a 5-0 run to end the third, 49-39.

Haegerstrand scored the first points of the final quarter with a basket from three-point range.

The Great Danes capitalized off another Vermont turnover as Werth sank a basket from downtown, assisted by Hahne.

To follow a UAlbany foul at 6:23, Vermont went on a 14-4 scoring run with Morgan Haney making a layup and two free throws to break it up.

With less than a minute remaining, Hahne made a free throw to put the Great Danes up by ten.

In the final thirty seconds of the game, Vermont sent Haegerstrand and Cooper to the free-throw line as the Great Danes increased their lead.

UAlbany inbounded with three-seconds remaining to capture the win, 67-54, over #3 Vermont.

NEXT: The Great Danes will visit Maine for the America East Championship on Friday with a 5 p.m. start.