UAlbany wins overtime thriller, sweeps season series against UMass Lowell

LOWELL, M.A. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team survived an overtime thriller on the road against UMass Lowell, winning by a score of 64-62. Paul Newman led the team with a monster game, recording a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

“Our first overtime game, I’m proud of our guys,” said UAlbany Head Coach Dwayne Killings. “I thought our guys were resilient. Much like the first game, very slow offensively. I don’t think either team could find a rhythm. It was tight, it was tough. Paul Newman was just a monster… Proud of our group. One down, two more to go.”



Key Stat Lines

Paul Newman led the way with 16 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, a steal and an assist.

led the way with 16 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, a steal and an assist. Matt Cerruti also dropped 16 in the win, grabbing five rebounds to go along with an assist.

also dropped 16 in the win, grabbing five rebounds to go along with an assist. Jamel Horton had 13 points and a team-high six assists.

had 13 points and a team-high six assists. Jarvis Doles was the fourth Great Dane in double-figures, finishing with 11. He also had five rebounds and a block.

was the fourth Great Dane in double-figures, finishing with 11. He also had five rebounds and a block. UAlbany shot 43.1% (25-58) from the field and 30.0% (3-10) from three. UMass Lowell shot 37.9% (22-58) from the field and 25.0% (4-16) from three.

UAlbany won the rebounding battle, 36-34.

UMass Lowell led for 23:08, more than 50% of the game. UAlbany led for just 12:30.

UAlbany finished with 15 turnovers, UMass Lowell finished with 13.



How it Happened:

Neither team shot well to start, with UAlbany going just 2-7 and UMass Lowell going 2-9 by the first media timeout.

After UAlbany scored the first four of the game, UMass Lowell responded with the next seven-straight.

UMass Lowell led 11-9 at the 7:43 mark, with both teams shooting under 30%. At that point, neither team had converted a three, with UAlbany going 0-1 and UMass Lowell going 0-4.

The Riverhawks took a 20-19 advantage into the locker room at halftime. In the first half, UAlbany finished shooting 32.1% (9-28) from the field and 0-2 from three. UMass Lowell finished shooting 30.0% (9-30) from the field and 12.5% (1-8) from three.

Both teams had seven turnovers in the first half. UMass Lowell led in rebounds, 21-19.

The Riverhawks spent 14:12 of the first half with the lead.

UAlbany came out of the locker room hot, going 4-6 to start the half and taking a 28-25 lead.

UMass Lowell went on a 9-2 run midway through the second half to re-take the lead UAlbany established to start the frame, 36-34.

The final points of the second half all came on three pointers, with UAlbany hitting on two from Jarvis Doles and Cerruti, and UMass Lowell hitting on one from Blunt. Cerruti’s three was the final score of the half – which came with 3:01 still on the clock.

and Cerruti, and UMass Lowell hitting on one from Blunt. Cerruti’s three was the final score of the half – which came with 3:01 still on the clock. In the second half, UAlbany shot 50.0% (13-26) from the field and 37.5% (3-8) from three. UMass Lowell shot 45.4% (10-22) from the field and 37.5% (3-8) from three.

UMass Lowell started overtime with a trip to the free throw line, hitting 1-2. They hit on their next possession as well, taking a three-point lead early.

UAlbany responded with an 8-3 run to take the lead with four from Horton and four from Newman.

UAlbany had a two-point lead with just over five seconds on the clock, with possession. UM

UAlbany shot 3-4 in the overtime period, going a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. UMass Lowell shot 3-6, going just 2-4 from the charity stripe.



Next: The Great Danes head to NJIT for a Saturday night matchup, the second of the team’s current three game road trip. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Stay up to date with UAlbany men’s basketball by following the team on Twitter (@UAlbanyMBB) and Instagram (@ualbany_mbb) for all of the latest news and highlights throughout the season.