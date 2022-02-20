Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team shined bright on Senior Day, sealing a 70-65 win over UNH at SEFCU Arena. Jamel Horton scored 24 points to lead the Great Danes to victory.



Key Stat Lines

UAlbany shot 46.4% (26-56) from the field and 35.7% (5-14) from three-point range. UNH shot 46.9% (23-49) from the field and 30.0% (6-20) from three.

Both teams finished with an even 30 rebounds. UAlbany had eight offensive boards.

There were nine tires and 14 lead changes, though UAlbany had the lead for 76.9% of the game.

UNH finished with nine turnovers compared to just two from UAlbany.

Jamel Horton led the way with 24 points, adding five rebounds, three assists, and a block.

scored 13, going 2-3 from deep. Paul Newman led the team in rebounds with seven.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “It was a great win for us. Saturday afternoon, really good crowd, Senior Day, that was terrific. Two teams battling. I have a lot of respect for their [UNH] program, they play the right way and they are well coached… Our group stepped up and did some really good things. We were led by our seniors which is awesome.”



How it Happened:

UAlbany led 10-8 by the first media timeout, with five points coming from Matt Cerruti, three from Justin Neely, and two from Jarvis Doles.

With 7:22 remining in the first half, both teams found themselves with 19 points after a 5-0 run from UNH. Cerruti and Justin Neely led UAlbany with five points each, Jayden Martinez led UNH with nine.

By the two-minute mark, UAlbany was able to jump out to a three-point lead at 31-28. Both teams were shooting above 45% from the field.

UAlbany took a one-point lead into the locker room at halftime, leading 33-32. In the first half, the Great Danes shot 42.4% (14-33) from the field and 25.0% (2-8) from three. UNH shot 45.8% (11-24) from the field and 30.0% (3-10) from long range.

UNH went to the line 10 times in the first half, converting on seven shots.

The Great Danes shot out to a 5-point lead to start the second half, going 3-5 from the field.

UAlbany brought a 57-54 lead to the six-minute mark after a big three-pointer from rookie Aaron Reddish .

. UNH went on a 10-5 run to take a 64-62 lead into a timeout with 3:44 remaining.

UNH’s Nick Johnson missed two crucial free throws, down two, with just over a minute remaining in the game. UAlbany maintained a 66-64 advantage.

UNH’s Nick Guadarrama fouled out with 25 seconds remaining

With just over two seconds remaining in the game, down three and with the ball, UNH was assessed a five-second violation for not inbounding the ball in time. The turnover would seal the game for the Great Danes.

In the second half, UALbany shot 52.2% (12-23) from the field and 50.0% (3-6) from three-point range. UNH shot 48.0% (12-25) from the field and 30.0% (3-10) from three.



Next: The Great Danes hit the road for two away games, starting next Wednesday at Maine. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.