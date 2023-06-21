SAN DIEGO, CA (NEWS10) — The greatest lacrosse players in the world have gathered in San Diego for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship beginning Wednesday night. UAlbany is well represented.

There are 15 Danes in total in the tournament. Team USA will feature Blaze Riorden and TD Ierlan. Connor Fields will play for Team Canada. Head coach Scott Marr is an assistant coach for Team Haudenosaunee.

Marr’s team will feature six Great Danes including the great Lyle Thompson, and current UAlbany players Jake Piseno and Jack VanValkenburgh, who are just trying to soak up as much of this experience as possible. “These are guys that I could have only dreamed about playing with or playing against and here I am playing against them,” said Piseno. “They’re slinging the ball around at 100 miles per hour and I was just like, ‘Wow, I’m really here.’ Hopefully I’ll be playing with these guys on the professional level and I think having this experience with them before I even get out of college is something that I can’t take for granted.”

The tournament will feature 107 games, all on the ESPN family of networks.