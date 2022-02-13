Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Remaining undefeated at home, the Great Danes bested the Catamounts, 54-52. After trailing early in the first quarter, UAlbany took the lead for the remainder of the game in a hard-fought win at SEFCU Arena, Saturday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so proud of our effort today. This was a total team win. UVM is a tough team and we need to make some key adjustments to prepare to face them again on Monday.”

KEY STATS

Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 21 points, more than doubling the next scorer’s points (sophomore Kayla Cooper – nine points).

Freshman Freja Werth led UAlbany in steals with four, followed by junior Grace Heeps , Haegerstrand, and Hahne with two each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Lucia Decortes won the jump ball for the Great Danes before the teams would trade baskets for a Vermont lead of 8-7 at the first timeout (4:15).

won the jump ball for the Great Danes before the teams would trade baskets for a Vermont lead of 8-7 at the first timeout (4:15). Following a layup by Kayla Cooper , UAlbany went on an 8-0 run to take a 15-10 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

, UAlbany went on an 8-0 run to take a 15-10 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter. At the close of the first quarter, the Great Danes led the Catamounts, 15-13.

From downtown, Heeps scored the first points of the second quarter.

After forcing a shot-clock violation, UAlbany continued to force turnovers, scoring 11 points off a turnover with more than half the game left to play.

In the first 5:24 of the second quarter, the Great Danes had shot 66.7% (4-6) from the field and 100% (2-2) from downtown, the Catamounts were 33.3% (1-3) and 0% (0-1).

UAlbany continued to have a hot hand throughout the second quarter outshooting Vermont, 15-4, leading them to take a 30-second timeout with 3:10 left in the half.

The Great Danes outscored the Catamounts, 18-12, for a score of 33-25 heading into halftime.

Both teams played a defensive game in the third quarter with each only tallying two baskets in the first six and a half minutes.

Vermont earned five straight points but UAlbany answered with its own 5-0 run, courtesy of Morgan Haney and Helene Haegerstrand .

and . Going for three, the Catamounts quickly answered with 11 seconds remaining to end the third quarter, 42-38, in the Great Danes’ favor.

After a basket apiece in the first two minutes of the final quarter, each team only saw points from free throws for the next three minutes.

A layup at 5:02 put Vermont within one possession of the lead.

UAlbany continued to remain ahead as the Catamounts attempted to take the lead.

An unintentional foul on Vermont led to a two-possession lead for the Great Danes with just 11 seconds on the clock.

A last-second three-pointer from the Catamounts was not enough and UAlbany took the victory, 54-52, to remain undefeated at home.

NEXT: The Great Danes will close the Vermont series in Burlington on February 14.