Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Remaining undefeated at home, the Great Danes bested the Catamounts, 54-52. After trailing early in the first quarter, UAlbany took the lead for the remainder of the game in a hard-fought win at SEFCU Arena, Saturday afternoon.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so proud of our effort today. This was a total team win. UVM is a tough team and we need to make some key adjustments to prepare to face them again on Monday.”
KEY STATS
- Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 21 points, more than doubling the next scorer’s points (sophomore Kayla Cooper – nine points).
- Haegerstrand, along with senior Ellen Hahne, led on the rebound with six each.
- Senior Lucia Decortes and redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney led with two assists each.
- Haegerstrand had the only block for the Great Danes.
- Freshman Freja Werth led UAlbany in steals with four, followed by junior Grace Heeps, Haegerstrand, and Hahne with two each.
- As a team, the Great Danes totaled 12 steals with 18 points off turnovers.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Lucia Decortes won the jump ball for the Great Danes before the teams would trade baskets for a Vermont lead of 8-7 at the first timeout (4:15).
- Following a layup by Kayla Cooper, UAlbany went on an 8-0 run to take a 15-10 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
- At the close of the first quarter, the Great Danes led the Catamounts, 15-13.
- From downtown, Heeps scored the first points of the second quarter.
- After forcing a shot-clock violation, UAlbany continued to force turnovers, scoring 11 points off a turnover with more than half the game left to play.
- In the first 5:24 of the second quarter, the Great Danes had shot 66.7% (4-6) from the field and 100% (2-2) from downtown, the Catamounts were 33.3% (1-3) and 0% (0-1).
- UAlbany continued to have a hot hand throughout the second quarter outshooting Vermont, 15-4, leading them to take a 30-second timeout with 3:10 left in the half.
- The Great Danes outscored the Catamounts, 18-12, for a score of 33-25 heading into halftime.
- Both teams played a defensive game in the third quarter with each only tallying two baskets in the first six and a half minutes.
- Vermont earned five straight points but UAlbany answered with its own 5-0 run, courtesy of Morgan Haney and Helene Haegerstrand.
- Going for three, the Catamounts quickly answered with 11 seconds remaining to end the third quarter, 42-38, in the Great Danes’ favor.
- After a basket apiece in the first two minutes of the final quarter, each team only saw points from free throws for the next three minutes.
- A layup at 5:02 put Vermont within one possession of the lead.
- UAlbany continued to remain ahead as the Catamounts attempted to take the lead.
- An unintentional foul on Vermont led to a two-possession lead for the Great Danes with just 11 seconds on the clock.
- A last-second three-pointer from the Catamounts was not enough and UAlbany took the victory, 54-52, to remain undefeated at home.
NEXT: The Great Danes will close the Vermont series in Burlington on February 14.
