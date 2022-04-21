Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes opened with a quick 2-1 win before taking an 11-0 lead in the first inning of the second game to lead to the sweep, Thursday.

GAME ONE

SCORE: UAlbany 2, Siena 1

KEY STATS

Graduate student Chloe Lewis led, going 1-1 at the plate.

Three other Great Danes tallied a hit – senior Alexis Phillips, junior Morgan Petty, and freshman Sierra Fretz.

Phillips and freshman McKenzie Swinson each crossed home plate.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After tallying the first single of the game and scoring on a passed ball, Alexis Phillips gave the Great Danes a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

UAlbany left a total of three Saints on base to hold the lead in the second and third innings.

Morgan Petty added a single in the third and Chloe Lewis grabbed her bunted single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Saints tied the score in the top of the fifth.

Pinch running for Sierra Fretz, after she tallied a single, McKenzie Swinson returned the lead to the Great Danes, scoring on a throw from the catcher to the second baseman.

Two innings with three straight outs, including a concluding strikeout from junior pitcher Wendi Hammond, closed the first game.

GAME TWO

SCORE: UAlbany 12, Siena 8

KEY STATS

Eleven Great Danes saw at least two at-bats.

Morgan Petty, senior Maranda Jimenez, and redshirt-freshman Victoria Vilarchao batted 1.00, going 2-2 at the plate.

Graduate student Katie Falotico led with four RBI. Alexis Phillips and Sierra Fretz followed with two each.

Phillips knocked the only triple with Falotico, Fretz, and senior Lové Drumgole hitting a double each.

Seven Great Danes totaled multiple hits and four compiled multiple runs.

Four UAlbany pitchers saw time in the circle. Redshirt-senior Briana Garrett started, pitching a total of 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. Freshman Kate Powers, freshman Amelia Freitas, and Wendi Hammond each spent 0.2 innings in the circle, tallying a strikeout each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Great Dane defense started with three straight outs in the first before scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the inning.

For the second game in a row, Alexis Phillips led off with a single.

The next four batters – Morgan Petty, Maranda Jimenez, Katie Falotico, and Sierra Fretz – all tallied their own singles with Jimenez earning an RBI and Falotico driving in two runs.

Finishing out the batting order, junior Schuyler Ossman singled with an RBI and Lové Drumgole doubled.

Up 5-0, the Great Danes began the batting order again and Phillips hit a triple for two RBI. Petty and Jimenez added a second single each.

Falotico and Fretz each tallied a double for an extra three runs to give UAlbany an 11-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Siena tallied its first run in the second inning.

Victoria Vilarchao and Falotico each added a single in the bottom of the third, with McKenzie Swinson scoring from Falotico’s hit to give the Great Danes a 12-1 advantage.

The Saints added three runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth inning. At the end of five innings, UAlbany led 12-7.

Siena notched a final run in the seventh inning but the Great Danes left two runners on base to finish with a 12-8 victory.

NEXT: The Great Danes will host their final home series of 2022, hosting UMass Lowell on April 23-24. UAlbany will honor its seniors on Sunday (April 24).