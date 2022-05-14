VESTAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes were unable to defeat UMBC in the America East Championship Saturday.
SCORE: UMBC 4, UAlbany 0
KEY STATS
- Maddi Petrella tallied the lone hit of the game with a single.
- As a team, the UAlbany pitchers notched four strikeouts. Wendi Hammond and Kate Powers totaled two each.
- Hammond pitched three scoreless innings.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Alexis Phillips drew a walk to open the game. After stealing second, she was left on base.
- After the Retrievers scored a run in the first and the second, Kate Powers took over in the circle and notched two-straight strikeouts to close the inning.
- Down 3-0 in the fourth with two runners on base and zero outs, Wendi Hammond came in to pitch for Powers.
- UMBC scored what proved to be their final run but Hammond tallied two strikeouts and left three on base to hold off any additional runs.
- Maddi Petrella opened the fifth inning with a single to center field.
- Pinch-running, Christie Collins stole second but was left on base at the end of the inning.
- The Retriever defense held off all of UAlbany’s further attempts to tie the score and UMBC took the win, 4-0.
ELITE-18
- The Elite-18 award is honored to the student-athlete with the highest GPA competing in the championship of their respective sport.
- Graduate student Katie Falotico graduated with a bachelor’s in business administration and a 3.92 GPA. Since January 2021, she has been working on her master’s in organizational communication. A May 2022 graduate, she held a 4.0 GPA throughout her graduate education.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
- As the runner-up, UAlbany put three student-athletes on the America East All-Tournament team.
- Tallying four RBI with two hits in the first win over UMass Lowell, Emma Adams was named All-Tournament. The junior added one hit in the second game against UML and was one of just people to earn a hit against UMBC on Friday.
- Wendi Hammond was UAlbany’s second honoree. A junior pitcher, Hammond saw the circle in all four of the Great Danes’ tournament games. She tallied a 1-1 record and one save with eight strikeouts in 11.0 innings.
- Last but not least, Maranda Jimenez was named All-Tournament. A senior utility player, Jimenez pitched three games and started all four, including two in the circle. Throughout 8.1 innings, she pitched seven strikeouts and only three walks. At the plate, Jimenez added two hits, including a home run.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips