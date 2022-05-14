VESTAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes were unable to defeat UMBC in the America East Championship Saturday.



SCORE: UMBC 4, UAlbany 0



KEY STATS

Maddi Petrella tallied the lone hit of the game with a single.

tallied the lone hit of the game with a single. As a team, the UAlbany pitchers notched four strikeouts. Wendi Hammond and Kate Powers totaled two each.

and totaled two each. Hammond pitched three scoreless innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Alexis Phillips drew a walk to open the game. After stealing second, she was left on base.

drew a walk to open the game. After stealing second, she was left on base. After the Retrievers scored a run in the first and the second, Kate Powers took over in the circle and notched two-straight strikeouts to close the inning.

took over in the circle and notched two-straight strikeouts to close the inning. Down 3-0 in the fourth with two runners on base and zero outs, Wendi Hammond came in to pitch for Powers.

came in to pitch for Powers. UMBC scored what proved to be their final run but Hammond tallied two strikeouts and left three on base to hold off any additional runs.

Maddi Petrella opened the fifth inning with a single to center field.

opened the fifth inning with a single to center field. Pinch-running, Christie Collins stole second but was left on base at the end of the inning.

stole second but was left on base at the end of the inning. The Retriever defense held off all of UAlbany’s further attempts to tie the score and UMBC took the win, 4-0.

ELITE-18

The Elite-18 award is honored to the student-athlete with the highest GPA competing in the championship of their respective sport.

Graduate student Katie Falotico graduated with a bachelor’s in business administration and a 3.92 GPA. Since January 2021, she has been working on her master’s in organizational communication. A May 2022 graduate, she held a 4.0 GPA throughout her graduate education.

ALL-TOURNAMENT