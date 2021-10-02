UAlbany seeking first win of the season in Delaware

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a tough slate to start the season, The University at Albany football team finds themselves without a win at 0-3. It was the perfect time for the bye week for the Great Danes, as they look to get back to basics.

UAlbany finds themselves with yet another tough test Saturday, traveling to take on Delaware. The Blue Hens are ranked 8th in the FCS, above North Dakota State who beat UAlbany 28-6 to open the season. “We see a tough physical Delaware team,” said senior running back Karl Mofor. “They’re just going to compete, they’re going to do their jobs. They have good players on their side and they’re going to be ready to fight.”

The Great Danes believe they’re up for the task. “We’re looking for a challenge, we’re ready for a challenge, we’re excited for a challenge. Coming off a bye week, they also had a bye week. They’re going to be fresh, we’re pretty fresh. We’re ready for a fight.”

Kickoff Saturday is set for 3:00 PM.