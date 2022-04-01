Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany football held their Pro Day at Afrim’s Sports Complex on Friday, with eight players putting their skills on display for pro scouts.

Among those players was UAlbany running back Karl Mofor. The All-CAA second teamer was happy with his day, running a 4.66 second 40-yard dash. “People don’t get this chance, so I’ve just been embracing it,” said Mofor. “At the same time, staying as focused as I can. Being blessed to be here, but not just happy to be here.”

Linebacker Ibn Foster, who’s been in contact with the Colts, Jets and Giants, was pleased with the progress he was able to show on the field. “We had a lot to work on, a lot to learn,” said Foster. “So it was just good to come out here and prove and the show the numbers, that we’re no different than anyone in the country.”

Not every player competing played for the Great Danes last season. Donovan McDonald last played for UAlbany in 2019, but after staying in game-shape for the past two years, he’s looking to prove he still has a lot to offer on the gridiron. “I just want the opportunity to really show out because that’s all I’ve been asking for, praying for,” said McDonald. “The biggest thing is I have work ethic and I’m versatile. Punt return, kick return, wide receiver, I’ll even play defensive back. It doesn’t matter.”

RPI was also represented. Wide receiver Vinnie McDonald turned some heads, trying to make the jump from Division-III football to the pros. “It’s a dream come true,” said McDonald. “Coming from a Division-III school, small school, a lot of times people are like, ‘Oh he’s from D-III. He has no talent, no skill.’ But being able to come out here and showcase, hey, I belong at this level. I know I can, and watch me do it and be able to prove it to people and just do it confidently, effortlessly and just be happy with doing it as well.”

Tight end LJ Wesneski, offensive lineman Critt Johnson, kicker Dylan Burns, and long snapper Tristan Sokach-Minnick all participated as well.