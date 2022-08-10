ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — You know football season is getting closer when players strap on the pads for the first time. That was the case for UAlbany Wednesday, as the Danes suited up for their first inter-squad scrimmage.

Head coach Greg Gattuso said the defense had struggled the last few days in practice, but with the pads back on, that was not the case. The defense controlled the scrimmage, highlighted by a fourth down goal line stop to start the second half.

The first team reps at quarterback were divvied up evenly among the four competing signal callers: freshman Tyler Szalkowski, sophomore transfer Reese Poffenbarger, graduate transfer Matt Valecce, and sophomore Joey Carino. Poffenbarger wrapped up practice with a touchdown toss to Carter Moses.

Gattuso doesn’t believe there’s a leader in the clubhouse for the quarterback competition, but there has been some slight separation. “The reps have been remarkably even,” said Gattuso. “When we talked originally about trying to be fair and the amount of time with the one’s, the amount of reps they got, the amount of throws they got is very, very, eerily close. So we have good numbers. There’s some leadership things, and there’s some, how they move the team. I think a couple guys have stood out, and I think a couple guys, one or two, have struggled. But, we’re going to evaluate that today.”

UAlbany begins the season with quite the test. They’ll start things off on September 3rd in Waco, Texas against the defending Big-12 champions: the Baylor Bears.