UAlbany preparing for unique challenges in first game at Hofstra

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At this time tomorrow, the UAlbany women’s basketball team will either have a win or a loss on it’s record.

After a turbulent offseason, the Great Danes are tipping off an unusual year at Hofstra. Following multiple pauses and game cancellations, this first real test for the Great Danes comes with very little practice and preparation.

Head coach Colleen Mullen shared her concerns, but that’s the nature of this season. She’s anticipating an adjustment period for her players, some of whom will be taking the college floor for the first time.

“We haven’t even played with refs,” Mullen said. “We have freshmen that have never even — they don’t know the college game like they give one touch and it’s a foul.

“And oh by the way, I have to listen to what coach Mullen says behind the mask,” Mullen added. “I already have marbles in my mouth so I don’t know how they’re going to hear anything I say.”

Senior point guard Kyara Frames will have to be a key communicator for the Great Danes to start the season.