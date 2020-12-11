UAlbany preparing for unique challenges in first game at Hofstra

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At this time tomorrow, the UAlbany women’s basketball team will either have a win or a loss on it’s record.

After a turbulent offseason, the Great Danes are tipping off an unusual year at Hofstra. Following multiple pauses and game cancellations, this first real test for the Great Danes comes with very little practice and preparation.

Head coach Colleen Mullen shared her concerns, but that’s the nature of this season. She’s anticipating an adjustment period for her players, some of whom will be taking the college floor for the first time.

“We haven’t even played with refs,” Mullen said. “We have freshmen that have never even — they don’t know the college game like they give one touch and it’s a foul.

“And oh by the way, I have to listen to what coach Mullen says behind the mask,” Mullen added. “I already have marbles in my mouth so I don’t know how they’re going to hear anything I say.”

Senior point guard Kyara Frames will have to be a key communicator for the Great Danes to start the season.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report