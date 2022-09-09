ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Now that week one is over UAlbany now shifts their attention to week two. The Great Danes will line up against the University of New Hampshire to kick off week two at home on Saturday.

Heading into this game it’s understood that no game this season will be an easy win, but that’s not going to stop UAlbany from competing. Junior offensive lineman Scott Houseman believes that a win this week against the wildcats will give them a leg up in conference play and a big momentum shift.

“It’s the first conference game of the season so, that one every year is really the big one because that gets you started for your year,” Houseman said. “If you have a good game going into that you know you could really build a season off your first game.”

Kick off is set for 7p.m. Est at Tom and Mary Casey stadium.