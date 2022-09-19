ALBANY,NY (NEWS10) — The Great Danes offense played arguably its best game of the season against Fordham. Although the outcome wasn’t a win some history was made.

Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger threw a single game record 412 yards passing to go along with three touchdowns. The offense surmounted 527yards of total offense, and head coach Greg Gattuso believes the weapons around him on offense had a big part to play.

“He’s a warrior and we have a great receiving corps. We’re just so frustrated because we feel like we’re a better football team than to be sitting here at 0 and 3 right now,” Gattuso said. “I knew that when we came through the offseason and we talked about this is your putting a lot of pieces together there’s some good pieces out there and I think the receiving corps is really good, they make a lot plays, the tight ends. He’s playing well I have a lot of faith in him.”

UAlbany will regroup and move forward as they get ready for their second home of the season against Central Connecticut State on Saturday September 24 at 3:30 p.m.