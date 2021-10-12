UAlbany moving forward with two quarterbacks

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany football officially has a quarterback carousel on their hands.

Freshman Joey Carino made the start this weekend against William & Mary despite incumbent starter Jeff Undercuffler being healthy and the young gun provided a spark.

Carino threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the first start of his career. Head coach Greg Gattuso said to expect both quarterbacks moving forward.

“Joey played really well and is certainly going to play and Jeff is going to start and we’re going to go from there,” Gattuso said. “It’s pretty cut and dry.”

“Jeff’s gotta go out and play well,” Gattuso said. “Joey played great last week and has certainly earned the right to get a look.”

The Great Danes will debut their two quarterback system this weekend for the homecoming game against Villanova.